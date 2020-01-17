Buttigieg, Warren Supporters Most Likely To Back Trump Against Democratic Rivals, Says Poll

The latest 7News/Emerson College poll of New Hampshire Democratic primary voters shows Bernie Sanders leading the pack, with Pete Buttigieg in second place and Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren tied for third. As pointed out by Jacobin Magazine staff writer Luke Savage via Twitter, the survey also reveals that of the four frontrunners, Buttigieg and Warren’s supporters are most likely to vote for Donald Trump over one of the remaining three candidates.

In particular, 12 percent of Buttigieg’s supporters would back Trump over the other candidates, as would 10 percent of Warren. Comparatively, 9 percent of Biden’s supporters and 4 percent of Sanders’ would support Trump in the same scenario.

Sanders’ speechwriter David Sirota commented on the data and suggested that it conflicted with the suggestion that supporters of the Vermont Sen. would not rally behind the Democratic nominee should their choice fail to win the primary.

“It’s almost as if the entire narrative about ‘Bernie or Bust’ voters not supporting the Democratic nominee was cynically fabricated by dishonest Washington operatives and isn’t actually real,” he tweeted.

Business Insider previously reported that 67 percent of Sanders supporters would vote for Warren if she were the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee, which was the highest percentage of all the other Democratic candidates. Insider noted that the findings conflicted with the “Bernie Bro” stereotype and perception that his supporters are unlikely to support female candidates

“Moreover, it pushes against the notion that most Sanders supporters are ‘Bernie or bust,’ or voters who would only support the Vermont senator.”

Elsewhere in the recent Emerson survey, data showed Sanders leading with voters who consider themselves “very liberal” with 34 percent support, with Warren in second with 29 percent, Buttigieg in third with 18 percent, and Biden in fourth with 5 percent. The 78-year-old politician also leads the pack with voters who consider themselves “somewhat liberal” with 26 percent support. Among the same group of voters, Buttigieg is in second with 21 percent support, Warren in third with 15 percent, and Biden in fourth with 13 percent.

CNN just posted the audio of the tense exchange last night. Elizabeth Warren: "I think you called me a liar on national TV." Bernie Sanders: "You know, let's not do it right now." pic.twitter.com/Ad0VN53Xux — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 16, 2020

The recent data comes amid the feud between Sanders and Warren, at the center of which is the Massachusetts Senator’s claim that Sanders told her in a private 2018 meeting that a woman could not defeat Trump. Progressive commentator and The Hill’s Rising co-host Krystal Ball recently slammed Warren for playing the victim card and said that her purported political play will not work out as intended.

“The American people see through it, and that’s why this attack is destined to fail,” Ball said in her Rising monologue.