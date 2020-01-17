Emily Ratajkowski Sizzles In Polka-Dot Bikini While Sunning On A Yacht

Emily Ratajkowski went full bombshell in a skimpy bikini for one of her most recent Instagram photos. The Inamorata Woman entrepreneur updated her brand’s social media page with a sizzling picture of herself rocking an ultra-revealing two-piece from her label’s latest swimwear collection, and thrilled followers with her sensational physique.

A quick browse of the Inamorata website revealed that Emily was wearing the “Neptune” bikini, a cheeky ruched two-piece consisting of a plunging top and low-waist, high-cut bottoms. The Sports Illustrated bombshell left little to the imagination in the daring bikini, putting her insane body on full display as she showed off the sexy two-piece.

For this particular photo share, Emily chose to showcase a polka-dot version of the “Neptune” bikini. The 28-year-old hottie looked phenomenal in the navy blue variant of the two-piece, which was covered in countless tiny white polka dots. The swimsuit also comes in several solid colors, as well as a few tantalizing animal-print designs. Emily accessorized her skimpy beach attire with chunky gold hoop earrings, which added a touch of sophistication to the racy ensemble. She topped off her look with a pair of dark butterfly sunglasses. She wore her long raven tresses in low pigtail buns, her choice of hairstyle giving a playful vibe to the sweltering look.

The new snap was most likely a photo from Emily’s recent trip to the Maldives and saw the gorgeous brunette posing on a yacht. The Instagram sensation was on her knees, and flaunted her jaw-dropping figure as she soaked up the sun. Her bikini top offered a copious view of her deep cleavage, which was completely exposed in the extremely-low-cut piece. The supermodel also flashed quite a bit of sideboob, as the halterneck top barely contained her curves. A thin strap went around the chest line, luring the gaze to her perky bust. A delicate gold choker sparkled around her neck, calling even further attention to her bared decolletage.

Emily’s toned midriff and impossibly tiny waistline were also on display. The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model showed off her round hip and chiseled thighs as well. Her minuscule bikini bottoms featured thick straps that were pulled high on her hips, accentuating her hourglass frame. The item also boasted a scooped waistline that showcased Emily’s flat tummy.

The stunning model, actress, and entrepreneur showed more than her enviable curves in the gripping bikini shot. The photo also offered fans a scenic view of the sea and the jagged, sun-kissed coastline. A deep blue sky was hanging overhead, in perfect harmony with the blue waves and with Emily’s blue swimsuit.

As per usual, the steamy pic stirred a lot of reaction on Instagram, as is always the case whenever Emily posts photos of herself on the Inamorata feed. The snapshot racked up a little shy of 30,000 likes, in addition to 88 comments.

“Total dream,” wrote one follower.

“Heart stopping beauty!” read another message, trailed by a string of heart emoji.

“Beautiful. I love it. Great picture,” assured a third fan.

“I am jealous of the light and how it holds you,” gushed a fourth Instagrammer.