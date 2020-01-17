Bebe Rexha Wears Low-Cut, Off-The-Shoulder Black Dress For International ‘Cosmopolitan’ Cover

Bebe Rexha is starting her new year on a successful note and has graced the cover of Cosmopolitan Sri Lanka. As always, she looks very glam.

The “I Can’t Stop Drinking About You” songstress stunned in a black dress that was low-cut. The sleeves were worn off-the-shoulder and were made out of semi-sheer netted poofy material. However, the rest of the dress wasn’t see-through at all. The garment dipped slightly lower around the cleavage area and had a tied up bow for a little more detailing. The item of clothing complemented Rexha’s body shape and looked nothing short of incredible on the singer.

She opted for very little accessories and left her chest bare with no necklaces. The “Meant to Be” chart-topper opted for a couple of rings and rocked long white pointy acrylic nails. Rexha sported her short blond hair down and straightened. She pulled back one side of it with a large silver jeweled clip and left the other side falling on the side of her face. She rocked a bold red lip and tiny earrings which gave it that finishing touch.

Rexha placed both hands on top of each other and owned a fierce facial expression directly at the camera lens. She posed in front of a plain cream backdrop and oozed confidence. Underneath the magazine name had the month and year of the issue, which is January 2020.

For her caption, she tagged Cosmopolitan Sri Lanka’s official Instagram account and hashtagged the post with “worldwide.” The “You Can’t Stop The Girl” hitmaker also put the black love heart and globe emoji.

In the span of 22 hours, her post racked up more than 311,000 likes and over 1,400 comments, proving to be popular with her 10.2 million followers.

“YOU LOOK ABSOLUTELY AMAZING,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“She is intimidatingly beautiful and talented! An interesting combination!” another shared.

“Nice photo Bebe, you look really stunning in this outfit” a third fan remarked.

“You look amazing oh my god, I’m speechless,” a fourth follower commented.

Rexha is no stranger to wearing eye-catching black outfits. At the InStyle Golden Globes party earlier this month, the “I’m a Mess” entertainer stunned in a low-cut short velvet dress with heels of the same color. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the garment had fairly large shoulder pads and long sleeves that had flowers going down them. She wore her shoulder-length wavy blond hair down and accessorized herself with dangling earrings. Like the Cosmo cover, Rexha didn’t wear any necklaces and left her chest area plain.