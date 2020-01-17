The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Is Said To Be ‘Disgusted’ By Max Boyens’ Racially Charged Twitter Posts

Max Boyens' tweets surfaced earlier this week.

The Vanderpump Rules cast is reportedly disgusted by the recently surfaced tweets shared by Max Boyens years ago, in which he made a number of racially charged statements, as well as a homophobic dig at Justin Bieber.

According to a report from Us Weekly magazine, several members of the cast are “furious” with Boyens for the things he said as they have a “zero-tolerance policy” when it comes to the people they are working alongside. In fact, some of Boyens’ co-stars are allegedly hoping that Lisa Vanderpump boots him from their show.

“A lot of them hope Lisa Vanderpump fires Max for his ignorance and that Bravo doesn’t let him back on next season,” a source told the outlet on January 17.

Boyens “talks about people behind their backs, especially Peter Madrigal, to other employees,” the insider continued.

Although the Vanderpump Rules cast has yet to weigh in on the topic on social media, the insider revealed that Dayna Kathan, who was dating Boyens when the eighth season began airing earlier this month, was feeling embarrassed about their romantic relationship.

Several of Boyens’ past tweets, some of which included the word “n**ga” and another that took aim at Asians, were shared online earlier this week and shortly thereafter, Boyens, who works as the general manager at TomTom, issued an apology.

“I want to sincerely apologize for what I tweeted in 2012 — it was wrong on every level,” he said in a statement to Us Weekly. “It is not a representation of who I am. I am shocked I ever tweeted that — and I am disgusted and embarrassed. I am truly sorry.”

After telling his followers years ago that “n**ga” was his “favorite word,” Boyens took aim at Bieber by slamming him as “queer” for not “saying n**ga” and “cussing” in his songs.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, a Radar Online report on Thursday, January 16 claimed that Boyens would be losing his full-time position on Vanderpump Rules as a result of his past tweets and that he allegedly only apologized because he got caught.

Although Bravo has not yet announced any sort of statement in regard to Boyens’ posts, or their intentions for his future with the network, an insider told the outlet that Vanderpump doesn’t tolerate any racism.

“Max is a newbie, and nobody cares if he’s kicked off the show,” the source claimed.

Boyens made his Vanderpump Rules debut earlier this month on the premiere episode of Season 8.