Bethany Lily April Exposes Breast In ‘Wardrobe Malfunction’ In Button-Up Shirt

British hottie Bethany Lily April posted a new set of photos to her Instagram feed yesterday. She wore a button-up ensemble and experienced a “wardrobe malfunction,” which meant that her breast was left exposed in a couple of the shots.

The first and last pictures of the Instagram update were the most revealing. The stunner was seen rocking a matching red ensemble, which consisted of a long-sleeved shirt and a skirt. Both pieces buttoned in the front. Bethany left the first two buttons undone on her top, leaving her chest on display. Meanwhile, the skirt extended down to her knees with a slit in the middle that added a flirty touch to her outfit.

The model completed her look with a pair of thigh-high, black boots. But other than that, she didn’t wear any accessories, which left the attention on her figure.

Plus, Bethany wore her blond hair down in an off-center part. Her wavy locks were brushed in front of her shoulders for the most part.

In the first shot, the beauty was seen standing while facing the camera straight-on. Her shirt hugged her chest and her left breast was exposed, something that she joked about in the caption. Bethany smiled with her lips closed and lifted her right hand toward her hair.

The third picture showed the bombshell looking down at her shirt as she tugged at it. Again, she was spotted dealing with a “wardrobe malfunction,” which she attempted to censor with a small bow graphic. This image was in black and white.

The model didn’t hesitate to point out her risque reveal in the comments section.

“Tell me when you see it,” she wrote, punctuating her message with a string of rolling on the floor laughing emoji.

“Did you see my wardrobe malfunction?” added the model.

Fans had plenty of compliments for the blonde.

“I like the outfit. you look fantastic,” declared an admirer.

“My favorite item of clothing is anything you got on,” exclaimed a follower.

In addition, Bethany was previously spotted in another Instagram update with fellow model Laci Kay Somers. The post from November 20 showed the two women posing in a couple of bikinis. Bethany opted for a light blue swimsuit. The top was long-sleeved, and she left it unzipped so her cleavage was showing. Her matching bottoms had a brief-style cut in the front. Meanwhile, Laci rocked a light neon yellow swimsuit. They both gave coy looks for the shot.