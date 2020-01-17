Blake Shelton Shares ‘Nobody But You’ Music Video Teaser Starring Gwen Stefani And Betty The Dog

Blake revealed when the full music video will drop.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani fans won’t have to wait much longer to see the couple getting romantic in the music video for their sweet love song, “Nobody But You.”

On Friday, Blake gave his 3.4 million Instagram followers a small taste of what they have to look forward to by sharing a short teaser clip of scenes from the music video. While “Nobody But You” is a duet, he and Gwen shared the spotlight with a third costar: Blake’s sweet pet pooch, Betty the hound. The adorable dog makes occasional appearances on Blake’s Instagram page.

The “Nobody But You” teaser video only included the instrumental opening of the song. It began with a shot of Blake and Betty in silhouette. The pair were shown walking through a dark, misty wood. In another scene, Gwen was shown in the same foggy forest. She was rocking a sparkly pale pink princess dress with a full skirt. Gwen was grasping the bottom of the skirt’s sheer overlay and swirling it around her.

The video included a closeup shot of Gwen slowly raising her head and staring into the camera with an intense expression on her face. She and Blake were then shown snuggling up on a black leather couch. Gwen was dressed casually in a striped shirt and jeans. She was barefoot with her legs curled up on the couch and her checkered slip-on skate shoes on the floor. The “Hollaback Girl” singer was wearing her famous platinum blond locks in a short, curly bob.

Blake had his arm around Gwen. He was rocking a black button-up shirt, jeans, and cowboy boots. Betty was standing in front of the couple and wagging her tail. Gwen invited the dog to join her and Blake by patting her leg on the seat cushion beside her.

In another scene, Blake had his arm around Gwen as the couple leaned back against a silver rail. The pair were gazing out at a long expanse of blue ocean. The final scene was a shot of Gwen and Blake sitting at a cozy booth inside of a fast food restaurant. Gwen was sucking on the straw of her drink and stealing glances at Blake as he sat across from her and ate his food.

At the very end of the teaser clip, Blake’s fans learned that they’ll get to see the full music video on Tuesday, January 21.

“Can’t wait, heard the song……it’s beautiful! Probably gonna be a wedding song for years to come,” read one response to Blake’s Instagram post.

“You two make me believe in love again,” wrote another admirer.

“I can’t wait! Is that Betty in the video making an appearance too? That is adorable,” a third fan wrote.

January is shaping up to a big month for Gwen and Blake. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the couple will perform “Nobody But You” live at the Grammy Awards on January 26. Before that, they’ll appear together on Gayle King’s Grammy Awards special, which airs on January 23.