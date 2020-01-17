Fitness Trainer Natacha Oceane Slays In Sea Blue Workout Set: ‘My Kinda Core Workout’

Natacha Oceane looked amazing in the most recent post that she shared on her wildly popular Instagram page. As those who follow the stunner know, Oceane regularly floods her page with photos and videos from her various workouts, earning her tons of attention from her legion of fans. In the most recent set that was shared for her followers, the social media sensation sizzled in some seriously sexy workout attire.

In the caption of the post, the model geo-tagged her location in London. She appeared to be doing the workout in a room in her home, showing off a ton of different core exercises. For the videos, Oceane wore a sea blue bra and matching leggings that put her amazing figure on full display, including her taut tummy and shredded arms. She completed the workout-chic look with a pair of white sneakers and a few gold necklaces. For the occasion, the fitness coach appeared to be makeup-free and wore her long, blond locks slicked back in a high ponytail.

In the first video, the bombshell demonstrated the lunge stance anti-rotational press. The next few videos saw the social media star share the pike kick sit, the feet elevated side plank, the bear crawl extension, and alternating clock planks.

The video set has only been live on her page for a short time, but its already earned her a ton of attention, garnering over 33,000 likes and well over 500 comments. Some of her fans took to the new post to let her know that they love the new fitness routine, while many others raved over her ripped body. A few more had no words and flooded the comments section with emoji instead.

“Hi Natacha! Thank you for the amazing workouts. When you do something like this, is this your full workout for the day or do you add other exercises on before/after?” one fan asked the trainer, adding a blue heart emoji.

“Abs are popping girl! Love this workout,” another chimed in.

“I’m exhausted watching this lmao. YOURE INCREDIBLE,” a third fan commented, along with a few flame emoji.

