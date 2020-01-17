‘The Masked Singer UK’ Spoilers: Viewers Think The Unicorn Could Be Frankie Grande

Over the past couple of weeks, the U.K. has been trying to guess which celebrities are underneath the costumes on The Masked Singer.

One contestant is performing as a Unicorn and has the public wondering who it could be. They appear to be male with a flamboyant and bold personality. For their debut appearance, they sang Kate Bush’s “Babooshka” and decided to switch it up for their second performance with Lizzo’s “Juice.”

Fans took to Twitter to express who they thought was in the costume and used the show’s hashtag, and they seem to think it could a famous pop star’s older sibling.

Warning: possible spoilers below.

“I got it! Frankie Grande as the Unicorn! #MaskedSinger,” one user wrote.

“#MaskedSingerUK #Unicorn is Frankie Grande, all his body movements are just like him,” another shared.

“I was ONE HUNDRED PERCENT certain Unicorn was John Barrowman until someone mentioned Frankie Grande, now I’m ONE HUNDRED PERCENT certain it’s Frankie Grande! Until next week, anyway… #MaskedSinger,” a third account tweeted.

“I’m sorry but there’s no way that unicorn isn’t Frankie Grande,” a fourth Twitter account remarked.

Other than being Ariana Grande’s half-brother, Frankie Grande is an actor, YouTuber, and television host. He has appeared in Broadway shows, Big Brother, and built himself a loyal online following, per The Famous People.

The clues given about Unicorn are that they grew up on a small island but were drawn to the bright lights of the big city and someone who loves to stand out from the crowd.

According to Radio Times, other popular guesses include Matthew Morrison, John Barrowman, and Adam Lambert.

At the end of the last episode, the contestant in the Chameleon costume was voted out meaning viewers will have to wait a little longer to find out who Unicorn really is.

The celebrity under the Chameleon mask was Justin Hawkins who rose to fame as the lead singer of the 2000s rock band The Darkness.

Last weekend, Hawkins sang “Feel It Still” by Portugal. Even though the judges, especially Rita Ora, were impressed with the performance, he still landed himself in the bottom two and had to sing for survival against Duck. He chose “True Colors” by Cyndi Lauper which was an emotional moment. The panel admitted that it was hard for them to choose who should leave the competition. However, they kept Duck in over Chameleon.

None of the judges were able to identify Chameleon as Hawkins during the show and were surprised but also happy that it was him.