Rand Paul Says Bidens Are ‘As Corrupt As The Day Is Long’

As the Senate trial on Donald Trump approaches, Republicans appear set to do all they can to prevent Democrats from calling witnesses, such as former national security adviser John Bolton. Speaking to Fox News on Thursday, Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul noted that Trump’s impeachment defense could make the case to call their own witnesses, noting reports of corruption swirling around Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

According to Paul, connecting the Bidens to possible Ukrainian corruption is not far-fetched, Breitbart reports.

“It goes to the heart of the matter,” Paul said. “If the president is being accused of withholding foreign aid, and his argument is, ‘Well, we were studying corruption, and we wanted to know about corruption in Ukraine,’ and I think the Bidens are as corrupt as the day is long.”

Paul noted Hunter’s position on the board of Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma Holdings Limited, which he obtained with no experience in energy.

” You know, for goodness sakes — it smells to high heaven. It smells like corruption.”

Paul also expressed worry about the Democrat-led push to hear from witnesses, although this concern did not appear to apply to the Republican desire to hear from the Bidens.

The 57-year-old politician claims that while the mainstream media continues to suggest there is no scandal to be found in the Bidens’ Ukraine dealings, the American public doesn’t believe such an explanation.

“Here’s the thing: Fair is fair. If they’re going to put the president through this, they’re going to have to have witnesses on both sides.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, former Polish President Aleksander Kwasniewski, who is a current member of the Burisma board, spoke about Hunter’s time at the company. According to Kwasniewski, Hunter was most definitely chosen for his previous position on the board due to his family name. However, Kwasniewski noted that he never witnessed Hunter using his father’s name to get special treatment.

The 65-year-old Polish politician also noted that gaining opportunities thanks to a family name is standard in the world of business.

“No-names are a nobody. Being Biden is not bad. It’s a good name,” he said, per Associated Press.

Per Raw Story, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler recently shot down the idea of calling Hunter as a witness and suggested he was not relevant to the investigation. Nadler claims that Hunter has no way of possessing knowledge connected to the allegations against Trump and said that Republicans pushing to hear from Hunter are trying to muddy the impeachment trial with red herrings.