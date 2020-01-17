‘Nude Yoga Girl’ Sits Indian Style While Posing Naked In NYC In Double Photo Update

Nude Yoga Girl was at it again, posing naked and getting zen in her most recent Instagram update. As those who follow the yogi on social media know, the yoga girl has remained anonymous on her popular page, covering her face in all of the photos but still showcasing her gorgeous figure. In the most recent post that was shared for her fans, the beauty got naked in not just one but two brand new shots.

In the first image in the series, the bombshell tagged herself in New York City. She struck a pose front and center, sitting on a white yoga mat on a rock. Just behind her was a leafy green tree and some big, beautiful skyscrapers. The blond beauty left little to the imagination, going totally naked in the shot and sitting indian-style. She put her hands together and in front of her face, covering her chest with her arms.

The beauty covered her modestly with her feet and her sculpted figure was on full display in the image. For the occasion, she wore her long locks down and slightly waved. In the second photo in the set, the yoga enthusiast struck the same exact pose only this time, she was photographed at a closer angle. In the caption of the shot, she told her fans that she was meditating in Central Park and asked them which shot they liked better.

In just a short time of the photos going live, they have earned the bombshell a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 24,000 likes in addition to well over 500 comments. Some of her fans took to the post to let the beauty know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over her beautiful body. A few more chimed in to comment on which pose they liked better while many others simply used emoji rather than words.

“You have single handedly CHANGED the whole game of Nude Yoga, on Instagram! Such a talented beauty,” one fan gushed, adding a series of red heart emoji.

“U r superb amazing educational motivational gorgeous etcetra etcetera,” a second follower added.

“I love both but the first is amazing with you and NYC,” another chimed in along with a flame emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the social media star dropped jaws in another NSFW shot, that time showing off her flexibility in the Big Apple. Once again she was totally naked in the photo and it comes as no surprise that the shot racked up over 24,000 likes.