Woman Loses 175 pounds After Kicking Her Addiction To Sugar

Molly Carmel realized that what she thought was comforting her was ruining her life.

Molly Carmel struggled with weight her whole life, weighing in 235 pounds at her highest. While she tried various measures throughout the years from dieting to surgery, she just could seem to lose the weight without later gaining it back. In her case, the only thing that proved to be successful in aiding her journey to better health was realizing that she was addicted to sugar and fighting to overcome that addiction, according to Today.

After numerous failed diet attempts, Carmel would turn to sugar as her drug of choice. It was the thing that provided her with comfort. But when she realized she wasn’t able to perform daily activities without getting out of breath, she realized what her addiction to sugar was taking away from her.

“It was terrible. I was hopeless, I stopped seeing my friends, I stopped traveling, I was very reclusive at that time. “I don’t think I recognized what a true enemy sugar was. That’s the bait-and-switch that comes with sugar — the short-term. I never recognized that in the long-term, it was incredibly abusive and holding me back from virtually everything I was trying to do.”

Carmel decided to stay away from sugar altogether and was able to drop 175 pounds in just one year. She now maintains a weight of 150, still avoiding sugar and living a healthy lifestyle. For some, cutting out sugar entirely may seem unrealistic and even extreme. However, for Carmel it was the only thing that worked. She explains this in her book which details how she beat her addiction to sugar, entitled “Breaking Up With Sugar: Divorce the Diets, Drop the Pounds, and Live Your Best Life.”

Many people use one cheat day during the week when they allow themselves to enjoy indulgent food or whatever they avoid the rest of the week in their diet. But Carmel isn’t into cheat days and thinks that they can actually derail someone’s entire fitness journey, making it difficult to get back on track.

“You re-ignite that love and taste for sugar. I have very rarely seen somebody who is successful with just a cheat day — it’s usually more like a cheat week or a cheat month,” she said.

She also acknowledged that while exercise is certainly important to one’s overall health and can promote weight loss, it’s not going to do much good in the long run if an addiction to sugar is not dealt with first.

Strict and unwavering discipline seems to be the key in Carmel’s situation, just as it was in Jessica Simpson’s weight loss journey, as The Inquisitr previously reported. Simpson didn’t allow herself slip ups and worked hard to maintain a healthy diet in order to shed the pounds.