Instagram Model Nina Serebrova Flaunts Bikini Body In Beachside Pics

While some parts of the world are dealing with cold temperatures, model Nina Serebrova heated up Instagram with her latest update. The post showed the beauty basking in the sun on a beach wearing a white thong bikini.

According to the geotag for the post, Nina was somewhere near the South Point on Miami Beach. It looked to be a perfect day as the turquoise water met the blue sky behind the brunette bombshell, who posed for two amazing photos. Other beach goers could be seen enjoying the ocean in the background. As lovely as the scenery was, Nina was the focal point in her skimpy swimsuit.

Nina’s bikini had classic triangle cups that put plenty of her cleavage on display. The thong bottoms were just as revealing, showing off her perky booty.

One photo showed the beauty from the front at a slight side angle. She stood with her arms over her head, accentuating her hourglass shape and voluptuous chest. She stretched her body — a pose that showcased her slender abs. She stood barefoot in the sand with one foot out to the side, highlighting her long, toned legs. Her eyes were closed as she held her face to the sky. The wind caught her hair as she looked to be enjoying the sun warming her skin.

The second snap captured Nina from behind, putting her derrière on full display. Her shapely shoulders were also visible. She stood with her hands on the outside of her thighs as the waves rolled ashore. The beauty’s long hair fell down her back, touching to top of her rear end.

Nina’s makeup included thick lashes, contoured cheeks and a nude shade on her lips. She wore a pale pink color on her nails.

In the post’s caption, Nina asked her followers to choose a favorite of the two pics.

As expected, many had a hard time choosing, but they are all in agreement that she looked fabulous in the swimsuit.

“Front or Back… All Beautiful & Gorgeous,” one admirer wrote.

“You look perfect front and back,” a second follower chimed in.

“you are a goddess on both sides,” said a third fan.

“God what a woman The most beautiful and sexy I’ve ever seen,” said a fourth admirer.

Nina seems to know what her followers like to see, and she has been giving them plenty of content to get excited about so far this year with snaps of her wearing sexy dresses and barely-there bikinis.