‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Kelsey Merritt Is Total ‘Pool Goals’ In A Minuscule Black Bikini

Kelsey Merritt is back in a bikini again on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

On Friday, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model took to her account on the social media platform to dazzle her 1.5 million followers with a smoking hot new photo that sent temperatures soaring on her page. The moment was captured at the gorgeous indoor pool at the Aman Hotel in Tokyo, where Kelsey has been for the last few days for work with the popular clothing brand Revolve.

The Filipina bombshell was seen standing on a platform in the middle of the water, looking like absolute “pool goals” in a skimpy black bikini that did nothing but favors for her flawless figure.

Kelsey sizzled in her itty-bitty two-piece that did way more showing than covering up. The set included a halter-style top with thick shoulder straps that showcased the babe’s toned arms, but that wasn’t all. Kelsey’s barely-there swimwear also boasted a daringly low-cut neck and tiny triangle-shaped cups that flashed an ample amount of cleavage to her audience. The scandalous design certainly made for a busty display however, the model’s followers hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin.

The brunette beauty also wore a pair of black bikini bottoms that were even more risque than the top half of her look. The piece allowed Kelsey to showcase her long, sculpted legs and pert derriere thanks to it’s high-cut and cheeky style. In the snap, she was seen tugging at its thin waistband, which sat high up on her hips to draw eyes toward her trim waist and flat midsection.

To accessorize her impossibly tiny swimwear, Kelsey wore a chain necklace that gave her look just the right amount of bling. She wore her dark tresses down and gathered to one side of her shoulders, and sported a minimal makeup look that made her striking features pop.

Unsurprisingly, the stunner’s sexy new bikini snap was a huge hit with her fans. As of this writing, the post has racked up more than 113,000 likes after just eight hours of going live — and that number still continues to grow. Hundreds took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post, where many left compliments for Kelsey’s jaw-dropping display.

“Omg! So perfect,” one person wrote.

Another called Kelsey “the goddess of all gods.”

“Absolutely stunning and very beautiful,” commented a third.

“Body goals,” quipped a fourth.

Kelsey is far from shy about flaunting her impressive physique on her Instagram page. Another recent share from the Victoria’s Secret model saw her showing off her killer curves in a tiny leopard-print bikini while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas. Fans were tantalized by this look as well, which to date has racked up over 76,000 likes.