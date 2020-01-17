Samantha Hoopes Stuns In Blue Bikinis As She Poses For ‘Sports Illustrated’ Four Months After Giving Birth

Samantha rocked two different blue two-pieces while shooting in the British Virgin Islands.

Samantha Hoopes is going to appear in her seventh Sports Illustrated Swimsuit spread. On Friday, the stunning model rocked a bikini to announce her return for the 2020 edition of the magazine. Fans also got a sneak peek at one of the photos she posed for.

Samantha’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit reveal video and her photo were both shared on the magazine’s Instagram page. In the video, the 28-year-old model was shown rocking a powder blue ribbed bikini. The two-piece featured a knotted detail in the center of the bust and a plunging neckline that put her voluptuous cleavage on full display. The swimsuit’s matching bottoms had a low-rise cut that lengthened her torso.

The blond bombshell’s tan skin glowed underneath the beaming sun as she stood on a gorgeous beach and talked to the camera. Her video was filmed on Scrub Island in the British Virgin Islands, where she also posed for her SI Swimsuit spread.

Samantha revealed that she was “excited” to be back for her first SI Swimsuit shoot since becoming a mom. She gave birth to her baby boy, George, just four months ago. She said that she wants to use her bikini photos to spread a special message about the importance of being body-confident as a new mother.

“I really want to get my message out that being confident and strong, and not worrying about the extra skin or your stretch marks — everything will go back,” Samantha said. “You just grew a baby nine months ago. That’s what I keep telling myself.”

The model also said that she’s a “proud” mom who feels “blessed.”

While the bikini Samantha was wearing in her SI Swimsuit reveal video was pretty skimpy, she was pictured sporting an even tinier two-piece in the sneak peek at her photo shoot. The string bikini was also light blue, and it featured rectangular cups that left little to the imagination. Her bottoms consisted of an equally small piece of thin fabric. The garment’s thin ties were pulled up high on Samantha’s slender hips, highlighting her lean thighs.

The model wore her long, golden hair down in beachy waves. Her beauty look included a glossy pale pink lip and shimmery bronze eye shadow.

“Omg she looks better than ever!” read one of the Instagram responses to Samantha’s video.

“Still beautiful beyond words,” wrote another admirer.

“How does she look that good? She just gave birth,” a third fan remarked.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Samantha shared another bikini photo on her own Instagram page the day before her big Sports Illustrated Swimsuit announcement. In that snapshot, she was pictured rocking a leopard-print bikini top.