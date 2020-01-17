Bikini Model Alexa Collins Slays In Plunging Purple Dress

Alexa Collins often dazzles her 718,000 Instagram followers with her eye-popping ensembles, and today was no different. The bikini model sent temperatures soaring on her page with a smoking hot new snap that is getting noticed for more than one reason.

The 24-year-old was seen standing in the living room of her apartment next to a tall green plant in the steamy Friday morning post. Sunlight poured in from a window outside of the frame, illuminating the stunner as she stared down the camera with a sultry gaze. As per usual, Alexa was dressed to impress in yet another incredible look from Hot Miami Styles that was nothing but flattering for her incredible figure.

Alexa slayed in a flirty purple dress from the Florida-based brand that left plenty of her bronzed skin well within eyesight. The top half of the garment boasted a wrap-style and a scandalous neckline that made for a seriously busty display. Plenty of cleavage was well within eyesight thanks to the plunging cut, which fell past her voluptuous assets to flash a hint of her flat midsection as well.

The blond bombshell’s dress proceeded to cinch at her waist with a tie belt, further accentuating her slender frame. Also of note was the garment’s daringly short length. It grazed just to Alexa’s upper thighs, giving her audience a good look at her toned legs and killer curves.

She kept her look simple and opted not to add any accessories, allowing her stunning outfit and curvaceous physique to take center stage. She appeared to have added extensions to her platinum blond tresses, which were worn down and cascaded over her shoulders. Alexa also sported a full face of makeup in the photo, which included a pink lip, blush, highlighter, and a thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

Fans wasted no time in showing some love to the Instagram model’s latest upload. It has racked up more than 1,400 likes after just 25 minutes of going live — and that number still continues to grow. Dozens flocked to the comments section of the post as well to leave compliments for Alexa’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“So beautifully stunning,” one person wrote.

Another said that Alexa was “perfect.”

“Such a beauty with an amazing body,” commented a third.

This is hardly the most risqué look from the model on her Instagram page. Just yesterday, Alexa tantalized her followers with a duo of photos where she rocked a set of revealing black lingerie that left very little to the imagination. The racy showing of skin also proved popular with her followers, who awarded the photos more than 21,000 likes.