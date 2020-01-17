Josephine Skriver Rocks Tiny Blue Bikini By The Pool In Japan: ‘Take A Swim With Me’

Victoria’s Secret Angel Josephine Skriver stunned her fans on Friday morning with a new scantily-clad post. In a photo on her Instagram feed, the model rocked an ultra-tiny, blue bikini that left little to the imagination as she prepared to take a dip in a pool in Tokyo, Japan.

The photo showed Josephine sitting on the edge of an indoor pool surrounded by black walls and rectangular lights. In the background, a wooden bench with white towels folded on top could be seen. The dimly-lit room created a relaxing atmosphere as Josephine looked ready to slip into the water with her minuscule two-piece ensemble.

Josephine looked stunning in a thin, triangle-shaped bikini top that just loosely fit over her busty chest, barely containing her ample cleavage. In addition, a bit of sideboob spilled out. The top featured only a long string across the bottom to attach two pieces of fabric together, which put even more skin on display.

Josephine’s rock-hard abs were on full display between the top and a matching string bottom. The sides of the bikini tied in knots high up in her hips, which emphasized the model’s hourglass figure and showed off her long, lean legs.

The stunner’s only accessories with the swimwear were a small ring on her finger and a black hair tie on her wrist. Josephine didn’t appear to be rocking any makeup with her look, though she hardly needed any with her natural beauty. Her long, brown hair appeared to be slightly damp and fell down her back in messy waves.

Josephine kept one knee bent on the edge of the pool while the other leg dangled in the water below. She leaned back on one arm and slouched forward slightly, flexing her ab muscles even more. The move also pushed her chest out of the top further. She looked off camera with pursed lips.

In the caption, she asked fans to go for a dip with her.

Josephine’s post garnered more than 37,000 likes and just under 200 comments in less than half an hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the Victoria’s Secret Angel’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Don’t forget that I love you so much,” one fan said with a red heart.

“I loooove swimming and you sooo that would be amazing,” another user added in response to her caption.

“You look absolutely stunning!” said a third fan.

Josephine’s Instagram feed has been filled with photos of Japan in recent days, but last week, the model was living it up in Thailand. She shared a photo of herself from the trip, in which she rocked a tiny, leopard-print bikini.