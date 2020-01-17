‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Brett Caprioni Offers Apology After Racial Statements Are Uncovered

Brett Caprioni apologized on Instagram.

Brett Caprioni is following in the footsteps of Max Boyens and apologizing for a number of recently uncovered social media posts.

After messages posted on Twitter by the Vanderpump Rules cast member in 2011, 2012, and 2013 were uncovered by the Face Reality fan page on Instagram, Caprioni took to his Instagram Stories to offer an apology to his online audience for the hurtful statements he made, many of which included the use of the word “n*****.”

“I want to express my deepest apologies for the insensitive, ignorant, and hurtful comments I made,” he wrote on January 16. “I am incredibly ashamed and accept full responsibility, and acknowledge that this language was as unacceptable then as it is now.”

According to Caprioni, he hopes his fans and followers will realize that he has learned and grown since his offensive posts were shared on Twitter and would never use that sort of commentary in his life today.

“From the bottom of my heart, I am truly sorry,” he added.

News of Caprioni and Boyens’ past use of the word “n*****” first hit the web earlier this week, around the time that the second episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 8, their debut season, was aired, and shortly after their names were thrust into the spotlight, both parties offered public apologies for their past comments.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Boyens shared his apology statement with People magazine on Thursday.

“I want to sincerely apologize for what I tweeted in 2012 — it was wrong on every level,” his statement said. “It is not a representation of who I am. I am shocked I ever tweeted that — and I am disgusted and embarrassed — I am truly sorry.”

In Boyens’ years-old Twitter posts, he appeared to be far more offensive than Caprioni due to the way in which he spoke about other races, including Asians. As the magazine revealed, Boyens said in one tweet that there was something about Asians that made him want to punch them in the mouth. Meanwhile, in a separate post, Boyens said a woman from his school reminded him of the lead character of Precious and not just because she was “big” and “black.”

Caprioni and Boyens were brought to the cast of Vanderpump Rules for Season 8 along with three other full-time cast members, including Charli Burnett, Dayna Kathan, and Danica Dow. At the same time, Beau Clark and Raquel Leviss, who were both included in Season 7 in part-time roles were upgraded to full-time positions.