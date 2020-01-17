‘Most Beautiful Girl In The World’ Thylane Blondeau Poses In Only A Towel For Stunning New Shoot

Thylane Blondeau is turning heads once again with her most recent social media share. As those who follow Blondeau on Instagram know, she’s been named the “Most Beautiful Girl in the World” by fans and she’s wildly popular on the platform, boasting a following of over 3.3 million. The beauty regularly stuns in a wide-range of sexy photos and videos and in her most recent social media post, she looked nothing short of perfect.

In the short clip, the beauty did not specifically tag her location but she appeared to be in a studio, striking a number of different poses in front of a camera. Throughout the shoot, Blondeau appeared to be all business, wearing a serious look on her face as she looked into the camera lens. The model left little to the imagination in a white towel that showcased her beautiful arms and neck while keeping things simple and accessorizing the look with a small gold bracelet.

For the occasion, Blondeau wore her long, dark locks slicked back in a messy ponytail with a few loose pieces of hair falling around her face. The stunner also rocked a gorgeous application of makeup that included foundation, highlighter, blush, and lipgloss. In the caption of the video, she kept things simple and added a single red heart emoji to the end of her comment.

Since the clip went live on her page, it’s earned the stunner a ton of attention from her loyal fans, racking up over 13,000 likes in addition to well over 50 comments within just minutes. Some of her fans commented on the post to let the model know that she looks beautiful while countless others raved over her amazing figure. A few others simply dropped a line to let the social media star know that they are big fans of her.

“I had to sign up here, because of you thylane..,” one fan commented, adding a single red heart emoji.

“Good lord this girl is hot,” a second Instagrammer raved along with a series of flame emoji.

“Such a Beauty Babyyyy. I wish I looked like you,” one more fan added.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the model stunned in another hot post, that time in a photo with her Pomeranian. In the shot, the model covered the majority of her face with her sweet Pomeranian so only her baby blue eyes were visible in the shot. For the occasion, she wore her long, dark locks down and straight in addition to some eyeliner and eyeshadow. It comes as no surprise that the post racked up over 100,000 likes.