Prince Harry’s Instagram Account Posts A Video With A Song That May Have A Double Meaning

'I’d like to leave the country for a month of Sundays, burn the town where I was born,' reads a lyric.

Prince Harry may have included a subtle message about his planned retirement from the Royal Family in an Instagram post this week, according to People.

On Thursday, as reported by The Inquisitr, the Duke of Sussex ceremonially presided over the draw for the Rugby League World Cup 2021 at Buckingham Palace. The Duke, himself a big fan of sports in general and rugby specifically, was joined by Dame Katherine Grainger, chair of U.K. Sport, as well as former England rugby player Jason Robinson.

It was the first official public appearance for Harry since announcing that he and his wife, Meghan Markle, will be resigning as senior members of the Royal Family, seeking financial independence and splitting their time between the U.K. and Canada.

On the Duke and Duchess’ official Instagram account, a video posted after the event shows a montage of scenes from the day, as a pulsing rock soundtrack plays in the background. For those not familiar, the song is “This Is The One,” by the Manchester band Stone Roses.

And one of the lyrics in the song might have relevance to Prince Harry’s current situation.

“I’d like to leave the country for a month of Sundays, burn the town where I was born.”

So was Prince Harry making a subtle statement about what’s going on in his life and throwing in a dig at his family in the process?

That is, of course, known only to Prince Harry. But the evidence seems to point to the song choice being mostly a coincidence.

An unidentified royal source notes that the Rugby Football League often plays the song at matches, in much the same way that American sports teams will get the crowd pumped with music at games. Similarly, Manchester United has been known to play the song as the team walks out onto the field.

Back at Buckingham Palace, the Duke dodged a question about the so-called “Megxit,” declining to answer when a reporter asked him how discussions were going. Palace sources say the Duke chuckled at the question.

Former Rugby League player Jason Robinson also declined to let the event turn into a discussion of Harry and Meghan’s future. When asked about the Duke’s plans, Robinson demurred.

“It does not matter what is going on in the background, wherever he goes he still delivers… This draw would not have been the same had he not committed to it. We are very grateful for his time,” he said.