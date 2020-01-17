Tammy Hembrow Flaunts Cleavage & Bare Abs While Kicking Up Her Heels In Flirty Update

Australian hottie Tammy Hembrow took to Instagram on Friday to flaunt her figure in a chic and casual outfit that showcased her cleavage and bare abs.

The beauty’s post consisted of two photos that showed her standing inside near a wall with a large window behind her. She wore a white crop top that had a low-cut neckline, showing off her cleavage. The top tied around the neck and Tammy wore it loosely open to display the bare skin between her breasts. The shirt had a tapered hem that was higher in the front than it was in the back, highlighting her flat abs. She paired the top with some blue jeans for a laid back look. She completed the ensemble with a pair of Nike sneakers. She also carried a small Prada handbag with a chain handle.

Tammy had a little fun in one photo, which showed her kicking up her heel with a flirty smile on her face. The beauty was looking up at the ceiling as she held her hand up to her face. Her back was slightly arched, showing off her slender waistline and the round curve of her booty.

The second snap captured Tammy from a close angle, showing her body from the hips up. She had a serious look on her face as she gazed off to the side at something out of view. The photo gave her fans a better view of her taut abs.

Tammy’s hair was styled in French braids. Her makeup included sculpted brows, eyeliner, thick lashes, and contoured cheeks. She also wore a nude gloss on her lips. She accessorized with a pendant necklace, hoop earrings, and a nose piercing.

In the post’s caption, Tammy said she was on her way to meetings. Her fans gushed over how pretty she looked in the snaps.

“Oh my god you’re so cute,” complimented one fan.

“Wow you look absolutely incredible,” a second fan wrote.

“Absolutely stunning and very beautiful woman,” a third admirer commented.

“Always looking gorgeous in every photo!” gushed a fourth fan.

Tammy recently wowed her fans when she showcased her curves in a sexy pink bikini top with matching sarong.

The beauty works hard at keeping her body in shape and has shared a few videos of her performing some workouts. Earlier in the week, she showed her followers some of the exercises she does to keep her upper body toned.