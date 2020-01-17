Martha Stewart Says ‘Horny’ Guys Are Buying Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘Smells Like My Vagina’ Candle

The lifestyle guru has no interest in smelling Goop's bizarre candle scent.

Martha Stewart has no interest in Gwyneth Paltrow’s controversial candle scent. Days after it was announced that the Goop founder is selling a $75 candle called “Smells Like My Vagina,” the 78-year-old original lifestyle queen revealed she won’t be buying it.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Stewart told host Andy Cohen she’s not surprised that Gwyneth’s bizarre candle scent quickly sold out.

“I’m sure it sold out,” Stewart said. “She does that kind of irritatingly… you know, she’s trying to zhoosh up the public to listen to her. That’s great. I mean, let her do her thing.”

Paltrow added. “I wouldn’t buy that candle, actually.”

Cohen asked Martha to confirm that she doesn’t want a candle that “smells” like Paltrow’s vagina, to which she responded, “Not necessarily.”

When Cohen asked the Martha Stewart Living alum what it says about “America” that such a candle scent would instantly sell out, she shot back with an insightful retort.

“I think it’s not America, I think it’s a lot of guys who are horny,” Stewart said.

On Paltrow’s Goop website, the “Smells Like My Vagina’ candle is described as a “funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent made with “geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed.”

Stewart’s proclamation that she wouldn’t want a candle that smells like Paltrow’s privates comes after years of back and forth jabs between the two lifestyle gurus.

Last August, Stewart appeared on The Corp with Alex Rodriguez and revealed that she doesn’t follow Gwyneth’s shopping and publishing brand as she threw subtle shade at her rival, according to E! News.

Stewart said that she doesn’t follow Goop, but added that she “sometimes” look at products that Gwyneth is selling. The domestic diva added that she wishes every I wish every young entrepreneur well even if “they’re movie stars or hardworking women like I am, who are not movie stars.”

In 2014, Martha was more harsh and said Gwyneth should shut her mouth and stick to acting.

“She just needs to be quiet,” Stewart told Net-a-Porter magazine, per Page Six. “She’s a movie star. If she were confident in her acting, she wouldn’t be trying to be Martha Stewart.”

Gwyneth later offered a sarcastic response to Martha’s diss.

“No one has ever said anything bad about me before, so I’m shocked and devastated. I’ll try to recover,” the actress said, per People.

The 47-year-old Goop guru also noted that when someone criticizes another person, it says more about them than anything else.