‘Sports Illustrated’s Curviest Model’ Hunter McGrady Flaunts Figure, Says: ‘Cellulite Is Cool Too ‘

Sports Illustrated‘s curviest model Hunter McGrady flaunted her figure and stated that “cellulite is cool too” in a new post where she showed off her fine form in a black one-piece bathing suit.

Hunter, who always promotes body positivity in her posts, shared a full-length image of herself standing on a beach, her head tilted to one side as she enjoyed the sun’s warming rays on her face.

The stunner showed off her enviable curves and her cellulite as she spoke about her feelings regarding fear and how to overcome it. Hunter spoke about how everyone’s bodies are different and they are meant to “change with, move and look different.”

Hunter then revealed she believes that to find real change, a person must step outside of their comfort zone and not let fear hold them back from doing the things they love or even more importantly, to stop one from loving themselves.

She then asked her followers to make the year 2020 fearless.

The Sports Illustrated stunner seemed to strike a chord in many of her fans, including some modeling superstars who chimed in with their own messages of support for Hunter’s statements.

Industry pals including fellow SI model Haley Kalil and legendary mannequin Paulina Porizkova both applauded Hunter for her straightforward comments and her stunning shape.

“Love those dimples! I’ll try to remember how great you look with them when I am all embarrassed about mine,” joked the former supermodel and ex-wife of late The Cars guitarist and singer Ric Ocasek.

In response, Hunter told Paulina that she was sweet and thanked her for being an inspiration for all of us girls accepting who they are in their life.

Paulina in her younger days was ridiculed by classmates before hitting it big as a model. She stated to People Magazine she was told she had funny teeth and big ears. Paulina would later go on to become one of the most popular models of the 1980s.

“Gorgeous! I love the way you show everyone how beautiful you are you don’t need to be a size 2 to be absolutely gorgeous,” said one fan, followed by a sequence of fire emojis.

“So well said,” noted a second Instagram user of Hunter’s post.

Prior to the aforementioned post, Hunter also showed off her natural curls in a close-up Instagram shot, where her blonde hair is styled wild, like a lion’s mane.

Hunter’s stunning face and hair made for quite the breathtaking photo, which was liked over 17,000 times and counting. She noted in the caption that her mother Brynja has wanted her to embrace her natural texture for 26 years, with a winking emoji to prove her point.