‘Sports Illustrated’s Curviest Model’ Hunter McGrady Flaunts Figure, Says: ‘Cellulite Is Cool Too ‘

Sports Illustrated‘s curviest model Hunter McGrady flaunted her figure and stated that “cellulite is cool too” in a new post where she showed off her fine form in a black one-piece bathing suit.
Hunter, who always promotes body positivity in her posts, shared a full-length image of herself standing on a beach, her head tilted to one side as she enjoyed the sun’s warming rays on her face.
The stunner showed off her enviable curves and her cellulite as she spoke about her feelings regarding fear and how to overcome it. Hunter spoke about how everyone’s bodies are different and they are meant to “change with, move and look different.”
Hunter then revealed she believes that to find real change, a person must step outside of their comfort zone and not let fear hold them back from doing the things they love or even more importantly, to stop one from loving themselves.
She then asked her followers to make the year 2020 fearless.
View this post on Instagram
Cus cellulite is cool too ????????♀️ bodies are meant to change with you, move a little different and look different. We’re so predisposed as humans to want to go with the grain and change ourselves to fit inside a pristine box in order to be accepted. Real change happens outside of our comfort zones. So many of us let Fear hold us back from doing things we love or loving ourselves because we think we won’t measure up. Fear is False Evidence Appearing Real We get into our heads and allow fear to control us and tell us what we lack and what we aren’t. Let’s make sure to make this year a fearless one ????????
The Sports Illustrated stunner seemed to strike a chord in many of her fans, including some modeling superstars who chimed in with their own messages of support for Hunter’s statements.
Industry pals including fellow SI model Haley Kalil and legendary mannequin Paulina Porizkova both applauded Hunter for her straightforward comments and her stunning shape.
“Love those dimples! I’ll try to remember how great you look with them when I am all embarrassed about mine,” joked the former supermodel and ex-wife of late The Cars guitarist and singer Ric Ocasek.
In response, Hunter told Paulina that she was sweet and thanked her for being an inspiration for all of us girls accepting who they are in their life.
Paulina in her younger days was ridiculed by classmates before hitting it big as a model. She stated to People Magazine she was told she had funny teeth and big ears. Paulina would later go on to become one of the most popular models of the 1980s.
View this post on Instagram
Ric and I have been separated for nearly three years now. But we still lived together and still filled the family car. Everyone who knew Ric knew that he could be aloof. And not particularly social. But when he decided to turn his focus on you, it was as if the sun came out. His smile and his gaze warmed you and made you feel like the most special person in the world. I had that gaze and smile on me for most of my life. For a long long time, no one could make me feels as loved as Ric. He was my sun. With this, I don’t mean my sunshine, no, Ric could be pretty gloomy. In fact, when we first met , he reveled in his nickname “the Master of Doom”. But in my universe, it was where he rose and where he set that was the point to which I oriented myself. Like a plant, I tilted my head to catch his rays. Our separation didn’t alter this one bit. He was rising and setting and I planned my life around it as one does a day: depending on the position of the sun in the sky: you’ll have breakfast or go to work or dinner with your friends. His death is the end of my world as I knew it. ???? ????????????????#ricocasek #grief #goodbye photo @stevenmeisel_
“Gorgeous! I love the way you show everyone how beautiful you are you don’t need to be a size 2 to be absolutely gorgeous,” said one fan, followed by a sequence of fire emojis.
“So well said,” noted a second Instagram user of Hunter’s post.
Prior to the aforementioned post, Hunter also showed off her natural curls in a close-up Instagram shot, where her blonde hair is styled wild, like a lion’s mane.
Hunter’s stunning face and hair made for quite the breathtaking photo, which was liked over 17,000 times and counting. She noted in the caption that her mother Brynja has wanted her to embrace her natural texture for 26 years, with a winking emoji to prove her point.