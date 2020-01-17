Brazilian Model Natalia Garibotto Shakes Her Booty In Thong Swimsuit For Sizzling Birthday Video

Brazilian bombshell Natalia Garibotto celebrated her birthday with a steamy video shared to Instagram on January 15. The 26-year-old hottie slipped into an ultra-revealing black swimsuit — a strappy one-piece made up of a minuscule top and barely-there bottoms — and drove fans into a frenzy with her smoking-hot look.

Her risqué beach attire certainly took the cake in the skin-baring department. The birthday girl left nothing to the imagination in the outrageous bathing suit, showing a whole lot of bronzed skin and plenty of dangerous curves. Natalia posed with her back to the camera and put her bodacious derrière on full display. She flaunted her glowing tan and alluring figure, emphasizing her round hips and strong, curvy thighs.

The gorgeous brunette showed her playful side by breaking into a little celebratory dance. She sultrily swayed her hips from side to side and then began to shake her booty.

The view from the back was hypnotic to say the least. The back of Natalia’s swimsuit only consisted of a thin spaghetti strap that went across the torso and was connected to teeny thong. The skimpy bottoms had a triangle back and sat high on her waist, leaving her hips completely exposed. The thong and strappy top formed a cheeky keyhole pattern that stretched across her entire midsection, showing even more skin. The daring design highlighted her hourglass frame, offering a tantalizing view of her bare back and peachy posterior.

Natalia completely let loose, allowing her bouncy backside to take center stage. The model left the video unedited, unabashedly showing her cellulite. Her legs were spread to show off her incredible thigh gap. At one point, she turned her head to the side, showing a hint of her beaming smile. The curvaceous brunette also flashed a glimpse of sideboob, which suggested that the front of her swimsuit was just as tiny as the back.

The sizzling update showed that Natalia spent her birthday sunning her curvaceous body at the beach. The geotag on her post placed the scene at the refined oceanfront Nautilus by Arlo hotel in Miami Beach. The model posed on the soft white sand, basking in the golden rays as she strutted her stuff for the camera. A pair of blue chaise lounge chairs completed the setting, which also included two nautical-themed beach umbrellas.

Natalia added some bling to her birthday attire with a massive pair of gold hoop earrings. She also wore a shiny gold necklace, a matching bangle around her wrist, and a gold ring on her finger. Her locks were brushed over her shoulder to show off her toned back.

The sexy video reeled in some massive engagement, with half the model’s Instagram following showing their appreciation for the saucy clip. The sweltering post racked up more than 817,000 likes and 1,680 comments, as plenty of fans reached out to wish Natalia a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday Gorgeous hope you have the best day,” wrote one person, adding a heart-eyes emoji and a tongue emoji.

“Happy birthday bootyfull,” quipped another Instagram user.

Among the people who commented on Natalia’s video was her gal pal and fellow Miami model, Yaslen Clemente.

“The loml,” the Latina hottie wrote, ending with three heart-eyes cat emoji.

Bikini and fitness model Casi Davis also chimed in.

“Happy birthday boo!! [three raising-hands emoji] Hope you have an amazing day,” she commented, followed by two blowing-kiss emoji.