Australian Bombshell Nicole Thorne Looks Smoking Hot In Topless Snap

Model Nicole Thorne knows how to work the camera to create some seriously sexy photos. Her latest Instagram update proved that she can make even a pair of sweatpants look smoking hot — especially when she goes topless.

Nicole’s post consisted of two snaps that showed her lounging in a cozy, charcoal grey chair. She wore a pair black sweatpants with the word “feelings” stamped on the side in white letters. A definition of the word in smaller letters was also printed on the front of the pants. The pants had an elastic waistband and they fit her midsection snugly. She looked comfortable as she leaned back against the velvety fabric.

One snap showed the beauty leaning against the back of the chair with one elbow on the wall while her hand was on her forehead. Her other arm crossed over her chest, strategically covering her breasts. Her hair also fell over both of her shoulders, covering her ample chest. While she covered most of her bosom, the pose gave her fans a tiny peek at some underboob. Her fans also got a look at her slender waist and hourglass shape, as part of the bare skin on her back was visible. She gazed at the camera with a serious look on her face with her lips slightly parted.

The remaining photo was similar to the first one, with only a slight difference in her pose. For the snap, Nicole held one hand up to the side of her face while her other arm remained across her chest. Her shapely shoulders were on display as she gave the camera a sexy pout. Her skin looked silky smooth in the warm light.

Nicole wore a full face of makeup that included sculpted brows, thick lashes, contoured cheeks and a matte rose color on her full lips.

In the post’s caption, Nicole said that the sweatpants were from Missy Empire.

Her fans loved how she looked in them.

“You’re forever mind-blowingly gorgeous @nicolethorne.. Queen,” one fan gushed.

“Incredibly Sexy & those eyes are stunning,” said a second admirer.

“You look so stunning,” a third commenter wrote

“You are beautiful and so sexy,” a fourth admirer said.

Nicole has a way of making just about anything she wears look sexy. A quick scroll through her Instagram page shows that she can rock everything from slinky dresses to skimpy lingerie. She recently wowed her fans when she wore a sexy black bikini.