Instagram Model Helen Owen Swings On A Beach In Minuscule Bikini

Famous Instagram face Helen Owen stunned her 1.6 million fans this week with a breathtakingly beautiful photo from Tulum, Mexico. In the photo on her Instagram feed, the British-American model rocked a minuscule two-piece as she soaked up the sun on a wooden swing.

The photo showed Helen from a distance as she posed in the sand against the swing, which appeared to be an extension of a small hut off-camera. In the background, the stunning, crystal-clear waters could be seen, as well as a few rock formations. It looked to be a beautifully sunny day with few clouds in the sky. Helen’s surroundings were no doubt a breathtaking sight, but the model looked even more amazing in her bikini.

Helen rocked a pink, purple, gold and white triangle-shaped bikini top that just barely covered her chest and allowed her ample cleavage to spill out at the center. Her flat, toned tummy was on full display between the top and a matching, string bottom.

Helen’s bikini was held together only with thin strings that appeared to be coming untied, risking a wardrobe malfunction at any moment. The sides of the bikini sat high on Helen’s hips, which accentuated her hourglass figure and put her long, lean legs on full display.

The babe accessorized her look with a pair of black sunglasses on her head and a black hair tie on her wrist. Helen didn’t appear to be wearing any makeup with her beach ensemble, but she hardly needed any with her natural beauty. Her long, brown hair fell down her back in straight strands that blew gently in the breeze.

Helen raised both arms up to the swing’s ropes, which stretched out her torso and further emphasized her abs. In addition, she crossed her legs slightly and pointed her toes to accentuate the length of her pins.

In the caption, Helen revealed that her boyfriend took the photo. Eagle-eyed fans could likely see the top of the man’s foot at the edge of the image.

The post garnered more than 65,000 likes and nearly 300 comments, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of Helen’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“You look amazing love!!” one fan said.

“One of the best views on IG,” another user added with a heart-eye emoji.

“Love this, you look incredible girl,” said a third fan.

Helen often shares amazing images of her travels such as this on her Instagram feed. Last month, the model visited Kauai, Hawaii, where she shared a photo of herself picnicking in a black bikini.