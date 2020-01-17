Dua Lipa Rocks Burberry Miniskirt & Camo Jacket In Killer New Instagram Post

For Dua Lipa’s latest Instagram upload, the “Hotter Than Hell” hitmaker stunned in a fashionable ensemble that hasn’t gone unnoticed.

The singer put on a leggy display and rocked a Burberry miniskirt. Underneath, Lipa wore sheer black tights and opted for mini black heels. She wrapped herself up in a fluffy camo-design jacket with black sleeves and accessorized herself with numerous rings.

The “Be the One” songstress sported her wavy blond and brunette shoulder-length hair down and clipped back each side of her middle parting slightly. She opted for a natural makeup look and boasted her beauty.

In the first of two photos, Lipa was photographed in what looked like a public bathroom. She posed sitting down on the edge of the sink and placed one foot on top of the surface. The “Future Nostalgia” chart-topper linked both her hands together over her leg while the mirror in front of her showed off the reflection of her from the side.

She looked directly at the camera lens with a glare and made it look effortless to look that great.

In the second pic, she took a selfie in the mirror with her phone. The “New Rules” entertainer raised her knee on top of the surface and looked down at her phone.

Lipa geotagged the post as New York, letting fans know where she is in the world.

For her caption, she insisted that good girls go to heaven and that bad girls go to Riccardo Tisci, the chief creative officer at Burberry.

Lipa was spotted in the same attire when she was photographed walking the streets of New York City with her boyfriend, Anwar Hadid, per The Daily Mail.

In the span of 30 minutes, her post racked up more than 350,000 likes and over 1,700 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 38.4 million followers.

“Omg serving a look,” one user wrote.

“Omgggg the most beautiful woman in the world,” another shared, adding multiple love heart emoji.

“I’m deeply in love with you,” a third fan remarked.

“Why are you so beautiful?” a fourth follower questioned.

Lipa is no stranger to wearing killer outfits. The “Don’t Start Now” performer appeared on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest on New Year’s Eve and looked incredible in an eye-catching, high-waisted black-and-white checkerboard miniskirt with a tiny slit in the back. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she paired the look with a strapless shimmery top that was slightly low-cut and had a shell design. She wore her straightened hair down and accessorized herself with a couple of necklaces.