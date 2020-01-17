Stylish ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Strikes A Silly Pose In New Photo

Chelsea Houska is a fan favorite on Teen Mom 2 and fans love following her style on social media. On Thursday, the mom-of-three shared a new outfit photo and struck a silly pose to go along with it.

In the photo, Chelsea is standing between two other women and admits that, for the photo, she didn’t know what to do with her face. So she makes a silly face for the photo, letting fans see a different side of her. Although she may be making a silly face, she is wearing a very adorable outfit for the photo.

Chelsea is wearing a pair of distressed light wash jeans paired with a black turtleneck. Over the turtleneck, she is wearing a white jacket. Her signature red hair is worn down and with some curl. Her nails looked freshly manicured as she holds up her phone for the mirror selfie with her friends. Chelsea loves animal print and that is apparent with her phone case which is a snakeskin pattern.

Although the first photo was a silly photo, she also shared a second photo of herself with the two women. In the photo, Chelsea is looking at her phone and smiling. In this photo, her shoes are noticeable and she chose to complete her outfit with a pair of black booties.

While the photo hadn’t even been on her Instagram for a day, it already had over 93,000 likes from Chelsea’s followers. Plenty of fans left comments on the photos as well.

“Obsessed with your style! So so thankful Laurie snatched you up and added you to her line!” one follower commented adding three emojis including a flame, hands clapping, and a heart.

Chelsea took notice to the comment and replied, “I’m thankful too” adding an emoji that is laughing so hard it is crying along with an emoji showing two hands.

Lindsie Chrisley, who hosts a podcast with Chelsea’s Teen Mom 2 co-star Kailyn Lowry chimed in as well asking, “Need those jeans! Send me da deets!” including two heart emojis.

“Omg Love her turtleneck,” another commenter wrote.

Although Chelsea Houska loves to get all dolled-up, she isn’t opposed to lounging around and relaxing. Recently, the reality show star shared a relateable photo to social media. Chelsea shared with her followers an “expectation versus reality” photo in her Instagram stories recently and fans were loving the down to earth photo which showed the mom-of-three without makeup.

Whether she is striking a silly pose or posting a makeup free selfie, there is no doubt Teen Mom 2 fans love keeping up with Chelsea Houska.