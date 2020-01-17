Candice Swanepoel Leaves Little To The Imagination In A Minuscule Cut-Out Swimsuit

Candice showed serious skin as she bent over in a thong swimsuit for a high-fashion shoot.

Longtime Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel set pulses racing with a seriously sizzling new cover shoot for the February 2020 issue of Harper’s Bazaar Greece. The lingerie model put her flawless body on full show for the risqué photo shoot where she left very little to the imagination as she bent down in a pretty skimpy black swimsuit.

Candice shared a NSFW sneak peek at the revealing high-fashion photos on her Instagram account on January 16.

The first in the two photo upload showed the supermodel as she gave fans a look at one of her very best model poses amidst several lazers. The South African beauty leaned over with her right hand on her back and her left arm stretching down towards the floor with her legs bent.

Candice showed plenty of skin as she posed with her booty towards the camera in the one-piece which was a thong design that showed a whole lot of skin.

The black swimsuit also featured a large cut-out across her back and a strappy design across her shoulders that perfectly highlighted her uber seriously fit and toned body.

The mom of two kept a stern look on her face for the futuristic-style shoot as her head was shot in profile with her long blond hair slicked back away from her face.

The star accessorized with a large pair of Chanel earrings in her ears.

She revealed exactly who designed the sexy bathing suit in the upload, as she tagged her own swimwear line, Tropic of C, as well as professional photographer Greg Swales.

The second photo in the new upload was a look at the shot that was used for the cover of the Greek edition of the fashion magazine and gave fans a better look at the stunner’s face with a close-up.

Candice gave the camera a sultry look and a little side eye as she posed in another black look. This time, the 31-year-old star slipped into a plunging black bodysuit with a zip that stretched down her torso.

Fans flooded the comments section of the upload with a whole lot of praise for the gorgeous Victoria’s Secret model.

One fan called the star a “Queen” with a crown emoji.

Another commented by writing, “Can’t. Breath.” with several fire emoji.

“Super gorg,” a third Instagram user said.

Candice often shows off sexy bikini and swimsuit looks from her own line on social media.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, she was recently spotted showing some more skin in a seriously tiny zebra-print two-piece while posing somewhere very tropical during a sunny Tropic of C swimwear photo shoot.