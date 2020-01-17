Instagram Hottie Alexa Dellanos Exposes Massive Cleavage, Goes Makeup-Free In Sexy New Close-up: ‘Natural’

Alexa Dellanos put on a very busty display in her latest social media photo share. The blond bombshell returned to Instagram after a week of absence with a sizzling selfie, flaunting her busty assets to the delight of her 1.8 million followers.

The new photo was a close-up, and was focused on Alexa’s gorgeous face and bodacious bust. The 24-year-old hottie showed some serious curves as she slipped into an ultra-revealing top – one boasting an outrageously low-cut neckline.

The gorgeous blonde exposed her massive cleavage, nearly bursting out of the plunging top. The Instagram model was wearing her golden tresses down, with a mid-part. Her locks fell over her shoulders, framing her generous decolletage and shapely chest — and calling even more attention to her buxom curves.

Her top was a delicate lilac color that beautifully flattered her fair, glowing skin and recently acquired tan. The item featured thin spaghetti straps that were barely visible from underneath Alexa’s luscious locks, and appeared to have a ruched design in the front. The model was posing against a simple, light-gray background, the color of the setting harmonizing with that of her top — and serving to shine the spotlight on her beaming face and platinum-blond tresses.

The photo cut off at the cleavage and, as such, offered very little detail about what Alexa was wearing. However, an additional snap uploaded to her Instagram Stories — which also included a link to a new YouTube video of her morning routine, where her outfit was more amply showcased — revealed that the top was actually a comfy sports bra. What was clear was that Alexa aimed to keep things simple and natural-looking — something which she also expressed in the caption. Therefore, the sizzling blonde opted to leave behind any flashy jewelry and unnecessary artifice — a pair of bobby pins were the blonde’s only accessories.

In keeping with the spirit in which the selfie was intended, Alexa appeared before the camera makeup-free. The stunning Instagram model sported a fresh-faced look and showed off her sensational eyelashes, which were curled to perfection and highlighted her deep brown eyes. She looked directly into the camera with a stirring gaze and slightly pursed lips, showcasing her voluptuous mouth.

Of course, many of Alexa’s Instagram followers showed their love for the sultry post, clicking the like button over 72,300 times and leaving more than 1,260 comments.

“Beautiful you don’t even need makeup!” wrote one of her devotees.

“Naturally beautiful,” commented another, adding a heart-eyes emoji and a heart emoji.

Yet not everyone seemed to appreciate Alexa’s choice of words for the caption, as some Instagrammers were quick to point out that the model’s look was far from natural since she had transformed her body with the help of breast augmentation surgery.

“Yeah bs that is natural,” read one message, which amassed 159 likes.

“If you have surgeries on your body doesn’t really matter because your face looks beautiful,” another follower jumped to her defense.