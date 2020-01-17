Blond Bombshell Anna Katharina Flaunts Figure In Sexy Selfie Wearing A Skimpy Bikini

Bikini model Anna Katharina has a body worthy of envy, and she put it on display in her latest Instagram post wearing yet another skimpy bikini. The beauty delighted her fans with a rare selfie that showed her posing in front of a mirror.

Anna stood in a spacious room that was mostly obscured with shadows. A window on the wall behind her provided a bit of light while she snapped the picture.

The bombshell’s bikini was made from a black and white print fabric. The top had a halter-style neck and classic triangle cups that barely covered her breasts. The bottoms were a classic string style that sat low on her curvy hips.

The snap captured the model’s body from the middle of her thighs up. Anna stood with one hand propped on something out of view. She was leaning forward just a bit, putting her voluptuous chest on display. A pendant necklace hung just above her cleavage, calling even more attention to her bosom.

With one hip out to the side, she flaunted her hips and her tight midsection. Her thin bikini straps drew the eye to to her lower abs. Her toned thighs were also on display. Her smooth skin looked flawless as she gave the camera a serious look.

Anna’s hair was parted on the side and fell down in loose waves, covering up part of her face. The beauty looked to wearing a light application of makeup that included thick lashes and a nude shade on her lips.

In the post’s caption, she joked that the photo would be her only selfie this year while mentioning the the swimsuit came from Fashion Nova.

Her followers didn’t seem to mind the mirror snap, and some wanted to see more.

“Add as many as you want, we won’t complain,” joked one admirer.

“Please keep taking mirror pics absolutely stunning!!!” said a second fan.

Other followers raved over how good she looked in the bikini.

“Amazing body. Absolutely beautiful!!” a third commenter wrote.

“One of the best photos of you. Not for any particular reason, just looks really good,” a fourth fan said.

Anna knows how to work the camera, and whether she is posing in a selfie or sharing behind the scenes snapshots of her professional work, her followers can always count on her looking sensational. Luckily for her fans, she models a lot of bikinis in all kinds of styles and colors.