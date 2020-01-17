‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Gets Candid About Past Addiction

Leah Messer is set to release her memoir Hope, Grace, and Faith later this year which she will detail things not shown on Teen Mom 2 including her past struggles with addiction. In a recent interview with Hollywood Life, the mom-of-three opened up about her painful past.

“I personally don’t struggle with it just because honestly when I went to Arizona I made my mind up,” Leah revealed talking about where she stands today.

Leah went to a rehab center in Arizona back in 2015. While she has opened up about it briefly, she hasn’t said a lot about that time in her life. However, she opened up to Hollywood Life about the situation at the time, explaining that things began after giving birth to her third daughter, Addie, who she shares with ex-husband Jeremy Calvert. She explained that after giving birth, she was given morphine and that since they were not filming for Teen Mom 2 at the time, no one knew what was going on.

“After I had Addie they just kept giving me pain medication and I kept taking them, I was very naive,” she explained.

Leah admitted that she will open up about that in her book which is set to be released later this year.

Although she dealt with that time in her life, Leah is in a much better place these days. While she still shares her life on the hit MTV reality show Teen Mom 2, she is also focusing on herself and her daughters. She isn’t in a hurry to get into a relationship or have more kids, either. In fact, she recently opened up and admitted she was unsure if she wanted to have more kids. Her youngest child is now 7-years-old and Leah admitted that she has been thinking about things like college tuition.

Although she is in a much better place these days, Leah admitted that at the time she didn’t recognize that she was struggling.

“At that time in my life, honestly everyone could’ve told me until they were blue in the face that there was an issue. And it’s almost like when you’re struggling and in that place you don’t see it. It’s like you’re a completely different person in the same body. I think a lot of people, they don’t really realize that,” Leah candidly revealed.

These days, though, Leah is happy and healthy. Fans can preorder her book on Amazon if they want to learn more about Leah Messer that wasn’t shown on Teen Mom 2.