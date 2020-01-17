Jonas Brothers Recreate Iconic Movie Moments In ‘What A Man Gotta Do’ Music Video

The Jonas Brothers recreated some of the most iconic movie moments of the past 40 years in a new video for their latest single, “What a Man Gotta Do.”

Enlisting their significant others; Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas to star alongside them in the new video, the women play the romantic love interests of their men in the clip that pays homage to the films Say Anything, Risky Business, and Grease.

The midnight release of the video featured a montage of different vignettes that honored the aforementioned movie classics.

The video opens with Nick Jonas performing Tom Cruise’s Risky Business sock slide to wife Priyanka’s delight. The clip then quickly switched to the iconic high school dance from Grease, famously performed by John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, but this time, interpreted by Joe Jonas and wife Sophie. The video then segued into the iconic scene from Say Anything that originally starred Ione Skye and John Cusak, where Kevin Jonas is seen holding a boom box above his head to try to get the attention of his sleeping wife Danielle.

The fun sequences showed a playful side to the brothers, who continue to honor their love for their wives via these promotional film clips. The last time the trip of women appeared in a Jonas Brothers music video was for the band’s comeback tune, “Sucker.”

Also starring in the video is actor Matthew Modine, who plays a teacher tapping dancers off the floor in the Grease part of the sequence. The actor is most recently known for his work on the Netflix series Stranger Things and has also appeared in the films Full Metal Jacket and Married to the Mob.

During the Grease segment of the clip, Sophie plays two characters, sweet Sandy and an amped-up version of Cha-Cha, the young woman who would go on to win the infamous dance contest alongside Danny Zuko.

All the women showed off their dance moves in the clip as well.

Fans will likely enjoy the outtakes more than the actual video, as they show the mishaps the couples experienced while bringing these iconic movie moments to life.

These included several spills by Priyanka and Nick as they tried to emulate the Risky Business sock slide, a kick to the chin to husband Joe by Sophie during their Grease dance and the uncooperative attitude of Danielle and Kevin’s pup Riley as she kept walking away from Danielle when she was supposed to lie still.

The Jonas Brothers are nominated for a Grammy award in the category of Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Sucker” at the annual awards show, which will air on Sunday, January 26 on CBS. The group will also perform at the MusiCares Person of the Year, honoring Aerosmith, on January 24th.