Halsey Fans Declare Her New Album, ‘Manic,’ As Her Best

Today, Halsey released her third studio album, Manic, worldwide. The record is her first full-length project since 2017’s Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, and fans are reacting to the new music very positively via social media, declaring it as her best to date.

“Halsey just released her most personal album. it’s beautiful, inspiring & special. there are so many emotions on this album. the new decade started in the best way possible,” one user wrote.

“I still can’t believe how good Manic is, Halsey was right, this is her best album!” another shared.

“Halsey’s new album has got me feeling all sorts of ways. Think I’ve listened to it three times through already. Her best album FOR. SURE. (‘3am’ should have been a single, that song is a f*ckin bop),” a third fan remarked.

“Not to sound biased but Manic is hands down Halsey’s best album..literal perfection… I can’t stop crying,” a fourth account wrote.

The “Bad at Love” hitmaker shared the album artwork to her Instagram account five hours ago and stated in her caption that the “most torturing and beautiful wait” of her life has come to an end.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Manic consists of 16 tracks, including the previously released singles — “Without Me,” “Graveyard,” and “You Should Be Sad.” Alanis Morissette, Dominic Fike, and BTS’ Suga all feature on Interludes named after them.

“Without Me” became Halsey’s first solo single to peak at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and was described as a blind declaration of love by herself.

Last week, she dropped the music video for “You Should Be Sad,” which pays homage to a number of iconic female pop stars.

She channeled music videos from Christina Aguilera’s “Dirrty,” Carrie Underwood’s “Cry Pretty,” and Shania Twain’s “That Don’t Impress Me Much” and “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” as well as Lady Gaga’s Bianca Jagger character from American Horror Story. Halsey referred to them as her “bada** idols” in a tweet.

According to Billboard, both of Halsey’s studio albums have peaked within the Top 2 on the U.S. Billboard 200. Her last album, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, became her first chart-topper.

In a matter of hours, she shared on her Instagram story that Manic has already reached No. 1 on iTunes.

To promote the record, she will embark on a world tour starting next month in Madrid, Spain. The “Now or Never” songstress will go across Europe and finish the first leg in Manchester, U.K.

She will kick off the North American leg in June that will continue until August.