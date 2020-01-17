Bethenny Frankel, 49, Does A Headstand In A Bikini While Paddleboarding

The former 'RHONY' star showed off her incredible flexibility in a tiny two-piece.

Former Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel showed off her flexibility in a seriously impressive way in a new photo shared to her Instagram account this week. The reality star and businesswoman stunned fans with a hot new shot that showed her doing a headstand in a bikini — all while paddleboarding.

The 49-year-old beauty could be seen after she stripped down to a pretty skimpy pale blue bikini that perfectly showed off her fit and toned figure, including her very slim waist and flat middle section.

Bethenny stunned in the colorful two-piece, which was made up of a plunging halterneck top with light blue strings that tied around her back and the back of her neck.

She paired that with matching bikini bottoms in the same color that featured a fun and flirty cut-out across her hips.

The uber-fit mom once again proved that age is most definitely just a number as she gave fans a look at her yoga skills, tipping herself upside down to rest on her head and her bent elbows while on her paddleboard. She appeared to put her head on her hands as her left leg stretched all the way up to the sky while her right was out in front of her.

It’s not clear from the snap if Bethenny was actually out on the water or on the edge of the beach as she got into the yoga pose. However, she definitely appeared to be flaunting her impressive flexibility while away from solid ground as the ocean could be seen surrounding her.

The star — who quit RHONY last year — even hashtagged her posts with the hashtags #WorkingOnMyFlexibility, #Yoga, and #PaddleBoarding amongst others. She also told fans in the caption that she was finding herself “a little upside down” as she kicked off the New Year with a vacation.

Bethenny’s 2.1 million followers were clearly pretty impressed by her yoga skills, as many shared their thoughts in the comments section.

“Wow you look amazing,” one person wrote with three clapping emoji.

“That’s impressive,” another told the mom of one, who’s been very vocal about her passion for yoga over the years.

A third person said, “Your body is ridiculous! In a great way!” with a fire and a praising emoji.

Bethenny often shows off her body confidence in her many fun bikini looks. She most recently rang in the New Year in a two-piece alongside her boyfriend of around one year, Paul Bernon.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the beauty wowed as she slipped into a hot pink bikini and chowed down on a burger with her man during a sunny getaway to kick off 2020.