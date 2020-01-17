Abby Dowse Models Knee-High Cowboy Boots And An Itty-Bitty Black Thong In Foxy New Snap

Blond bombshell Abby Dowse has a reputation for posting sizzling snapshots of herself on Instagram. Her fans look forward to seeing the smoking hot babe in an assortment of skimpy lingerie, swimwear, and other glamorous ensembles. The vixen enjoys flaunting her phenomenal physical assets.

Those who stayed up late on Thursday night were gifted a surprise treat from the busty babe when she shared a photo of herself wearing a tiny black thong, a neon green crop top, and knee-high cowboy boots. Abby shared the sizzling snap as part of a paid partnership with the Missy Empire brand.

Reclining on her bed with her hand outstretched and hip cocked, Abby aimed her iPhone at the full-length mirror in front of her and took the picture. By leaning back a little bit on the mattress, she managed to lengthen her body and give her admirers a delightful glimpse of her all-over tan, taut midriff, toned thighs, and the suggestion of her breasts beneath her crop top.

To accessorize the ensemble, the model wore a simple bracelet and a ring, but her cowboy boots stole the show. Based on her photo caption, that was her intention.

She chose not to style her hair, leaving it in its natural curls, although she did tie her thick locks into a messy high bun. Since the still wasn’t a close-up, it was difficult to tell if she was wearing much makeup, but it appeared she was rocking a relatively bare face.

Within thirty minutes of going live, the photo amassed more than 3,000 likes and over 100 comments. Fans from across the globe took to Abby’s comments section to praise her on her fit body, killer legs, and adorable boots. Several fans made “these boots are made for walking” jokes, too.

“Omg such a hottie,” a fan commented on her post.

“Absolutely the baddest in the world Straight up flawless,” wrote a second admirer, adding a flame emoji to their comment.

“Nice long boots and a gorgeous pair of legs absolutely priceless my love,” complimented a third fan, also contributing several adoring emoji to their remark.

“That’s one eclectic outfit Love the crop top on you and hair looks incredible like that,” a fourth user chimed in.

A few days ago, the vixen shared another seductive image of herself wearing black lingerie with rhinestone details. That image was even more revealing than her new photo, showing off tremendous cleavage and her curvy booty, it earned over 38,000 likes.