Kate Hudson Flaunts Her Perky Booty In A Pair Of Tight Leggings, ‘When You Know Fabletics Got Your Back’

Kate Hudson shared a stunning snapshot of her backside with her 11.4 million followers on Thursday night. The gorgeous blonde is an A-lister in Hollywood, and she has accumulated many admirers throughout her years in the business. Not only is she an established actress, but she is also a fashion designer and a businesswoman.

For her latest Instagram share, the beauty posted a pic of herself wearing Fabletics leggings and a matching sports bra. It wasn’t clear where the photograph was taken, but she posed by walking barefoot outdoors toward a swimming pool with two glass-paneled doors framing her figure.

She lifted her hands skyward and stood on her tiptoes. The snug-fitting leggings accentuated her perky behind, making it look particularly fantastic.

To finalize her look, Kate wore her trademark golden locks in loose waves that cascaded down her back, and she accessorized with a lone bracelet. It appeared that she had also recently painted her fingernails.

Kate made a reference to her rear in her photo caption, joking that she knew Fabletics “had her back,” and adding a peach emoji for effect.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the Marshall actress had revealed her post-holiday weight on Instagram and was unhappy with the number. She set a goal for herself to lose ten pounds.

Her latest update makes it evident that Kate is working hard toward that goal.

The star’s admirers were more than happy with her photo update. Within an hour of going live, the post accumulated more than 34,000 likes and over 200 comments.

Most of the stunner’s fans complimented her on her appearance in the snap, but several took the post as an opportunity to gush over the actress’s talent and confess which of her movies they love best.

“Teach me your ways obi wan,” a fan commented on her picture.

“Damn mama of three A** is on point. You go,” a second person wrote, adding three clap emoji and a smiley face emoji to their remark.

“So beautiful and pretty much picture of you and sexy speechless and breathless girl WOW,” gushed a third user.

“Amazing how yu [sic] stay fit and looks healthy,” said a fourth admirer.

Aside from working out, Kate is keeping busy with her acting career. She currently has two movies in post-production. One is an upcoming musical film directed by Sia called Music and the other is a fantasy film titled Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon.