Haley Kalil Gets Drenched In An Outdoor Shower

Sports Illustrated stunner Haley Kalil shared a new Instagram photo set with her followers today. There were two pictures in total, with the second showing her getting drenched in an outdoor shower.

The model was seen rocking a pink swimsuit for the shot. It was a one-piece with a tie-dye design. It had thick straps and a low wrap-style neckline. A large cutout on the right side left her waist and toned midriff showing. The ensemble also had a round metal accent on her right hip.

Haley stood with her body angled toward the camera. She placed her hands on the sides of her head, and her elbows angled out to the sides. She closed her eyes and tilted her head back slightly. She parted her lips for a pouty and seductive look.

And although the shower head couldn’t be seen in the photo, the water poured down on the beauty as she got completely drenched. Her hair fell down the front of her shoulder while water droplets covered her figure.

The backdrop included white stone walls. A part of the shower could be seen in the front right of the foreground, which framed the model in the shot.

There was sunlight streaming in from the side of the frame, which lit up parts of Haley’s body.

In addition, the other photo of the set offered a closer look at the stunner’s face. This shot was cropped from her chest-up and showed Haley wearing the same swimsuit and a matching bucket hat. She smiled widely and her hair looked wet.

The model’s followers headed to the comments section and left their compliments.

“Girl I loveeeeeee these!!!!” exclaimed an admirer.

“You’ve got it all going on, Haley!” declared a fan.

“Shuttttt up!!!!! X 100000000!!!!! Pretty-!!!!!!!!!!!! Amazing!!!” gushed a follower.

“@haleyybaylee so much great work recently,” complimented a fourth Instagram user, who seemingly referred to her recent sneak peeks from her 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue photo shoots.

Haley posted another update four days ago. The model was spotted posing in another swimsuit, that time in a white bikini. The bombshell was at the beach as she perched on a rock formation. She steadied herself with her left hand while propping up her right knee. Haley gave a coy look with a smile on her face. For the pic, her hair appeared to be blowing in the wind, which she wore down in a middle part.