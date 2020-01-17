Ashley Alexiss Sizzles In A Silver Bikini At The Pool

Ashley Alexiss posted a sizzling new photo to her Instagram feed today. The blonde posed in a silver bikini at the pool.

The ensemble shimmered in the shot. The top had light purple string while her bottoms featured dark purple side ties. The outfit left her cleavage on display, although some of her chest was obscured by her hair.

Alexiss wore her locks down in luxurious curls, most of which fell down the front of her shoulders. The stunner accessorized with a gold necklace and a sparkling belly button ring.

The model stood in a shallow pool, as the water reached her upper thighs; the rest of her body looked dry. She placed her left hand on the side of the pool and glanced to her left with a sultry expression on her face.

Alexiss pursed her lips seductively. Her eyes were accentuated by her long and dark lashes, her lipstick was soft pink, and her eyeshadow was a light shimmery tone.

Behind her was a scenic backdrop with greenery and what appeared to be blue ocean waters. Beyond that were mountains.

This picture was taken on a cloudy day, and the diffused light gave Alexiss’ skin a nice glow.

It was also notable that a piece of greenery was visible in the foreground on the left side of the frame. It was out-of-focus, but added to the tropical vibes.

The beauty’s many fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the picture.

“You are so amazingly gorgeous,” gushed a follower.

“You have toned up! Keep grinding,” encouraged an admirer.

Others referred to the captions, where she talked about the expression on her face.

“Sorry…what?” joked a fan, who was seemingly distracted by Alexiss’ good looks.

“I know that feeling all to well,” sympathized a fourth Instagram user.

The tags revealed that the swimsuit was from her personal brand. However, the entrepreneur didn’t reveal the location of the photo, which left some fans wondering where it was taken.

In addition, the bombshell shared another update five days ago where she rocked a bikini. In that post, she wore a sparkling purple ensemble while posing during a sunset. Alexiss stood with her hands on her head and her elbows out on either side. She popped her left knee and looked to her right. Meanwhile, the sunset offered a dramatic backdrop, as it was yellow with orange clouds. The model stood on a green lawn and opted to go barefoot.