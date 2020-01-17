Brazilian Stunner Erika Gray Rocks Pasties Under Sheer Lingerie

Brazilian stunner, Erika Gray, posted a new Instagram update today. There were two photos and a video, all which showed her rocking pasties under sheer black lingerie.

The ensemble she wore featured eye-catching fringe. The bra had black trim with silver studs, which she paired with matching thong bottoms. The fringe was attached to the bottom of her bra. Plus, it decorated the sides of her belted lingerie piece. It wrapped around her waist and clipped above her belly button — a sparkling belt buckle added glam to her look.

But that wasn’t all, as Erika sported matching gloves that reached her elbows. It was made of the same sheer fabric as her bra and had fringe that added flair to her arms.

In order to keep the photo censored for social media, the model opted to rock a couple of flower-shaped pasties. These were easily seen through her bra.

The first photo of the set showed Erika posing with her back angled towards the camera. The picture was taken from a low vantage point, which emphasized her round derriere. The stunner glanced down at the camera. She parted her lips and gave a sultry look. At the same time, she lifted her hand towards her forehead.

The second picture showed the beauty posing with her orange and white cat. She held it in her right hand, and referred to her pet in the captions.

The final part of her update was a video. Erika was seen posing in front of a mirror as the camera flashed. The clip showed her reflection, as the model struck several different poses.

Fans rushed to the comments section to talk about the social media star.

“Lol! Who wouldn’t like this,” raved an admirer.

“Omg u are so absolutely stunning! Perfect!!!” exclaimed a follower.

“@misserikagray you’re literally the most beautiful and gorgeous girl I’ve ever seen,” declared a fan.

The update also caught the eye of singer-songwriter, Daniel Peter.

“We need to get u in a music video!!” he said.

“Yes!!!!” responded Erika.

In addition, the model posted another update on December 15 where she flaunted her chest. This time, she did so in a latex pink bikini. The photo was taken at Tyler Perry Studios, thanks to her work as a “Wild ‘N Out” girl on the show hosted by Nick Cannon.

Erika wore a branded beanie, a revealing cropped sweater, and camo-print pants for the occasion. She wore her hair down and smiled for the photo.