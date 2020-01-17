German Fitness Model Pamela Reif Bares Midriff In Adorable Bedroom Photo

Pamela Reif looks incredible in her most recent Instagram share. Those who keep up with Pamela regularly know that the bombshell is always happy to flaunt her killer curves in a wide range of outfits, including bikinis, athletic wear, and more. The most recent snapshot posted showed the stunning fitness guru looking casual while taking a selfie in her bedroom.

In the shot, Pamela informed her 4.5 million followers that she was posing from her room. She admitted to rediscovering the wonders of princess-themed decor, saying the image might look like a throwback thanks to its innocent spirit, but was, in fact, a recent snap.

For the photo, the stunner struck a pose while kneeling on the carpet in front of her gilded full-length mirror with a coy smile on her face. The vixen looked like an angel while clad in a baby blue off-the-shoulder sweater and cozy-looking gray shorts. She also wore a pair of socks, although they were barely visible. Due to the cropped nature of her shirt, Pamela was able to show off her muscled abdomen.

The social media influencer wore her hair in a half-up and half-down style, and her strawberry blond locks dangled in perfect loose curls that almost reached her waist. She also rocked a striking full face of makeup. The application included a shade of red matte lipstick, foundation, bronzer, eyeshadow, mascara, and she also primped her eyebrows. She finalized her overall ensemble with a simple, dainty silver necklace.

Since the pic went live six hours ago, it has racked up more than 97,000 likes and over 400 comments. Most of Pamela’s followers took to her comments section to let the model know how beautiful she looked. Others decided to use their choice of emoji to convey their feelings about the still.

“So girly and gorgeous,” one fan remarked.

“Gorgeous! You look like a doll!” gushed a German-speaking admirer.

“For a true princess there’s a princess bedroom!!! But actually you are more Queen to me.. The model of how to live the right way!!!!! Love you!” complimented a third user.

“I wish I had a princess bedroom (sigh),” a fourth person chimed in.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Pamela stunned at the beach in the Maldives while modeling a sexy white bikini that flaunted her seemingly endless legs and taut belly. Even the background sunset was no match for her beauty. The image debuted to excellent reviews from her admirers and earned well over 172,000 likes.