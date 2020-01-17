Reese Witherspoon Dances To Beyonce While Modeling Ivy Park’s New Collection

Reese Witherspoon recently showed off her latest gift from Beyonce on her Instagram account.

The Big Little Lies actress took to her personal social media page to show off her latest gems from the “Drunk in Love” songstress on Wednesday, January 15. In the video, Witherspoon is first seen carrying the large package, which is covered with bright, orange fabric. The actress is seen outside with her mother as they both playfully ask each other what is underneath the cover. Witherspoon’s mother then exits the scene as the actress proceeds to try on the Ivy Park attire. In several scenes, Witherspoon shows her millions of Instagram followers the pieces she was sent, which are seen hanging under the orange cover.

As “Formation” by Beyonce plays, Witherspoon looks adorable as she tries on several of the designs. The Legally Blonde star is rocking several of the singer’s athleisure pieces, including a tan, oversized sweatshirt dress, which Witherspoon paired with Ivy Park Adidas and a burgundy beanie. She is seen dancing throughout the video as well.

By the end of the clip, Witherspoon is strutting towards the camera wearing a tight, form-fitting burgundy dress from the collection. The dress matches the actress’s burgundy and orange Ivy Park sneakers. Witherspoon also decided to pair the dress with an orange and burgundy hat as she moved her hand in front of the camera.

The energetic video post was something that many of Witherspoon’s followers seemed to enjoy. The post received more than 4 million views from the Oscar winner’s fans. The video also received more than 13,000 comments from Witherspoon’s fans.

“So adorable!!” one fan exclaimed.

“This is the funniest! I love this fashion show!” another fan shared.

“Now that’s a gift! Wow,” one follower said.

“I’ve never envied someone so much in my LIFE!” another chimed in.

According to AOL, Witherspoon is one of the many celebs Beyonce has gifted with an exclusive Ivy Park box. The collection, which is in collaboration with Adidas, is set to launch to the public on Saturday, January 18. The collection is reported to range in prices from $25-250 and includes jackets, bodysuits, jerseys, short sleeve hoodies, sneakers and more. Celebs like Zendaya, Kelly Rowland, Yara Shahidi and more have all been seen modeling the collection online.

In her caption, Witherspoon joked about how Beyonce’s generous gift was just another perk of their budding friendship. The “Love on Top” songstress recently gifted Witherspoon with a case of Armand de Brignac Ace of Spades champagne, which Jay-Z owns. The gift came after the couple were seen with the champagne at the 2020 Golden Globes.