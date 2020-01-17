UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Flaunts Cleavage In Tiny Red Ruffled Bikini

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste thrilled her Instagram followers with another sexy photo from her recent trip to Tulum, Mexico. Over the past couple of weeks, the model shared several shots of herself enjoying the beaches and relaxing in the region.

In the picture, Arianny stood in front of a white circular item made from various woven ropes as she held onto it with both hands, showing off her dark red manicure. The UFC octagon girl wore a tiny red bikini top that tied between her breasts, revealing an eyeful of her ample cleavage. The straps had a ruffled design and went over both shoulders. The matching bottoms dipped low in the front and likewise had ruffles that rose over her hips. The look showed off her generous curves, flat stomach, and nipped-in waist.

The model styled her highlighted brown hair in a deep side part, and the locks fell in beachy waves over one shoulder and down her back. She accessorized the look with various bracelets and multiple necklaces, which fell into her cleavage. Arianny wore little to no makeup and donned sunglasses to protect her eyes on the beach.

In her caption, the model noted that while she had fun on her trip, she’s now back home in time for this weekend’s UFC 246 pay-per-view.

Arianny’s Instagram followers appreciated her most recent bikini shot. More than 26,600 users on the social media platform expressed their delight by hitting the “like” button, and close to 300 took the time to leave a positive note for the Overhaulin‘ star in the comments section. Many fans felt that her look was pure fire, and left plenty of flame emoji to express that sentiment.

“See you at [Conor] McGregor vs. [Donald Cerrone]. You are fire. I know, I know, it’s not nice saying that. I should be politically correct: Beautiful, instead, but the fact is, my screen is melted, so yeah, you’re frickin’ HOT,” praised one happy fan.

“Your stuff keeps getting better,” a second follower declared.

“The moment the camera catches your essence. You are grateful to share it. Thank you, Ari,” a third person wrote.

“You’re workin’ it in this bikini!!” gushed a fourth fan.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Arianny shared a sponsored post for Pretty Little Thing that showed off a pair of their high-cut, high-waisted panties. In the photograph, she went topless with her ripped jeans open and pulled down slightly, which her followers absolutely loved.