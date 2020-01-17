Cardi B Stuns Instagram Followers In Bedazzled Black Face Mask And Lingerie Under See-Through Body Suit

Cardi B likely stopped many of her followers in their tracks when she posted a photo of herself rocking an avant-garde bedazzled black face mask and matching lingerie under a sheer bodysuit. In the shared photo, The “Bodak Yellow” rapper paired the look with a luxurious looking faux fur coat and black sock boots. She also accentuated her trim midsection with a thick black belt.

Page Six reports that Cardi wore the daring outfit to Paris Fashion Week where she attended the launch of her husband Offset’s fashion collaboration with designer Chaz Jordan. According to their article, the jumpsuit was by Mah-Jing Wong, a former Project Runway contestant. The faux fur is by New York-based designer Adrienne Landau and the eye-catching face mask is from Couture Mask.

The photo has been liked more than 600,000 times since it was posted on Thursday night and over 5,000 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In the comments section, Cardi’s fans gushed over her sultry display and some of those compliments came from celebrities.

“Yoooooooooooooooo!!!!” wrote Love And Hip Hop’s Yandy Smith. “She kills time and time again. I gotta get in the damn gym.”

But the rapper’s non-famous fans chimed in as well.

“This look is sickening,” one of them wrote.

“Literal perfection,” another added.

A third fan seemed convinced that Cardi’s look was inspired by a pop superstar.

“Giving Gaga, oh yes!” they wrote.

But despite Cardi’s stunning ensemble, some fans were more focused on asking the rapper about the release date of her new album.

“If it’s not trap music or not music males can bop to. Keep it” one commenter demanded.

In a previous Instagram post, Cardi shared a photo of herself dressed in the all-black ensemble while standing next to Offset in a stately location that resembled a cathedral’s interior. Cardi’s husband rocked a dark denim outfit accessorized with heavy necklaces, one of which featured a large cross pendant.

In the caption of this post, Cardi expressed pride in Offset, the father of her only child, Kulture.

“Congrats babe on your bomb a** fashion clothing collab…” she wrote. “I am so proud of you! From filming on two shows, recording and working on so many other things. The dick feels better when is coming from a hard-working man. I love you.”

The upload proved popular with Cardi’s fans as it’s been liked over 2 million times and more than 14,000 Instagram users have commented on it.