Garcelle Beauvais Says Joining The ‘RHOBH’ Cast Was Like A ‘Midlife Crisis’

She passed on the Corvette!

Garcelle Beauvais is comparing her addition to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to a “midlife crisis.”

While discussing her new role on the Bravo reality series with People magazine on Wednesday, January 15, at the 10th anniversary of Sean Penn’s CORE Gala, the 53-year-old mother-of-three joked that she joined the show instead of “buying a Corvette.”

“I wanted to do something outside of the box — it is sort of like my midlife crisis,” Beauvais explained. “Instead of buying a Corvette or doing something crazy, I joined the Housewives.”

Throughout her first several months filming the series with returning cast members Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, and Teddi Mellencamp, and fellow newbie Sutton Stracke, Beauvais learned that she “can’t let [her] guard down.” As she related, when it came to her dynamic with the other women, it seemed as if they were having fun at one minute and feuding with one another the next.

According to Beauvais, going from being an actress — where she plays a character — to being followed by cameras in her day-to-day life has been a bit awkward. After all, she’s not used to being herself onscreen. Luckily, throughout her reality journey, she had longtime friend Denise Richards at her side, as well as Rinna, who she’s been friends with for years.

While Beauvais admitted that she was a bit more sensitive during filming than she thought she would be, she also said that she tends to put up a tough exterior. So, when it came to experiencing emotional moments with her co-stars in front of the cameras, she was surprised she allowed herself to be so vulnerable so quickly.

According to People magazine, Beauvais shares her oldest son, 28-year-old Oliver, with her first husband, producer Daniel Saunders, and her twin sons, 12-year-old Jax Joseph and Jaid Thomas, with second husband Mike Nilon.

In September, just weeks into production on the new episodes of the 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, a source told Hollywood Life that Beauvais was “gelling” with the other members of the show.

“Garcelle Beauvais has been getting along really well with everyone so far on RHOBH and is gelling easily and nicely with the ladies,” the source explained, per The Inquisitr. “So far she seems to really enjoy filming and getting to know the other ladies even better, but they really haven’t filmed a ton yet.”