Pornhub Is Being Sued For Not Including Closed Captioning For The Deaf And Hearing-Impaired

A deaf man named Yaroslav Suris has decided to sue the pornography website Pornhub over lack of accommodation for the deaf and hard of hearing, reports TMZ. Suris claims that due to the website neglecting to offer closed captioning on their videos, they’re inhibiting those with hearing impairments from enjoying the website’s entertainment offerings. However, because Pornhub is a free service, it’s not clear what the laws and regulations are regarding the matter.

The article states, “according to docs, obtained by ‘TMZ,’ Suris says a lack of closed captioning violates their rights under the Americans with Disabilities Act.”

He even went on to say that he would be happy to pay more money for the premium service but doesn’t feel it is worth it in its current condition due to a lack of closed captioning. The plaintiff even wrote down the exact names of several titles he tried to view but was unable to enjoy due to not being able to understand the dialogue presented.

In essence, he is suing Pornhub for their lack of inclusivity to their disabled viewers. In addition to trying to get the company to add customization options for the hearing-impaired, Suris is also suing for damages. TMZ claims to have reached out for comment from the Canadian purveyor of pornography but has yet to receive a response.

The reactions on social media have been a mixed bag. Some users didn’t understand Suris’s need for sound or captioning as they claimed they preferred their videos muted. Others were more understanding of the plaintiff’s desire and even supported his case.

The majority of folks responding to the article did so in a very cheeky manner, finding the entire scenario more hilarious than anything. However, a few did feel that the man’s case was sound and deserving of the company’s attention.

“People who can hear watch porn with the volume low. Case dismissed,” wrote one Twitter user.

“Pure laziness by Pornhub. How difficult can it be to put ‘Uuuuurgggggaaaaaahhhhomygodohmygodoooooo’ along the bottom of every video?” joked another person.

“If I was deaf I would want to know what the stepdad is telling the stepmom to do to the stepdaughter and stepson,” said another wisecracking user.

“He is not the hero we need, he is the hero we deserve,” a fourth person chimed in.

A few verified users like Nia Renée Hill and Derrick Lewis tweeted in support of Suris’s lawsuit.