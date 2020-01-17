‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Lala Kent And Randall Emmett Are Launching Their Very Own Podcast Series

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett are launching 'Give Them Lala... With Randall.'

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett may be just months away from tying the knot but they aren’t too busy for a new podcast.

On Thursday, the Vanderpump Rules couple, who is set to get married in Los Angeles in April, officially confirmed they will be starring in their very own podcast series, Give Them Lala… With Randall, starting on January 22.

“I hope our listeners will have the opportunity to get to know me better through this platform,” Kent explained in a press release shared by Life & Style magazine on January 16. “We’ll discuss fashion, lifestyle, and social issues and will have exciting guests on every episode.”

During one upcoming episode, Kent and Emmett will discuss Emmett’s recent trip to the Golden Globe Awards, where his film, The Irishman, was nominated but unfortunately did not win. Looking back on his big night, Emmett said he went into the event with intentions of winning but ultimately lost before getting cheered up by an exciting encounter with actor Brad Pitt.

“See, I feel like we did win because we got a picture with Brad Pitt,” Kent joked of meeting the A-lister at an afterparty for the awards show.

“I got a picture with Brad Pitt, you photobombed,” Emmett interjected.

Also during their upcoming podcast series, Kent and Emmett will be opening up about the ongoing wedding planning they are dealing with as they prepare to say “I do” in Newport Beach on April 18, 2020. As fans of Vanderpump Rules will recall, the couple got engaged in September 2018 and moved in together last year during filming on Season 8.

During an interview with Life & Style magazine in November at the BravoCon fan convention in New York City, Kent spoke of the guest list for her and Kent’s wedding and said that she hopes the affair will be memorable for her guests.

“I can’t tell you who, but I can tell you legends,” she dished at the time. “Yes. Legend performances and I want people to be like, ‘Oh my God, that was the best party ever and they got married.'”

While Kent and Emmett kept their romance off-camera for the first couple of seasons they were dating, Emmett ultimately agreed to appear alongside Kent on Vanderpump Rules for the series’ eighth season. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kent told Us Weekly magazine in December that she “begged” Emmett to join the series in hopes of showcasing who they really are to the audience.