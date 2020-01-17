NBA Rumors: Timberwolves President Gersson Rosas Addresses Trade Rumors, Reveals Plan For Karl-Anthony Towns

As the February trade deadline draws closer, the Minnesota Timberwolves are once again the center of various rumors. With the team expected to experience more disappointment in the 2019-20 NBA season, it’s been speculated that the face of the franchise, Karl-Anthony Towns, is growing unhappy with the Timberwolves and could soon follow the footsteps of other superstars who left Minnesota, such as Kevin Garnett. In a recent interview with Chris Hine of the Star Tribune, Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas decided to address the rumors surrounding his team and its star player.

Despite the reports about his displeasure with the team, Rosas said that he is “extremely confident” that Towns is still on the same page with the organization. He added that they are only focusing on things that they can control and remain committed to building a title-contending unit with the former Kentucky standout playing center.

“Everything that we’ve done is to help Karl be the best player he can be, the best person he can be,” he added. “I know he really appreciates that. You look at the facts: He’s had his best season. We’re fully optimizing who he is, what he’s about. We’re challenging him as a player and as a leader to be the best that he can, and we have the potential to do something here that’s built around him to allow him to be the best player he can be. That will allow us to be the best organization and the best team we can be on the floor.”

Towns is in the middle of his best statistical season in his NBA career. In 23 games played, the 24-year-old center is averaging 26.5 points, 11.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.3 blocks, and one steal while shooting 51.4 percent from the field and 41.8 percent from beyond the arc. Unfortunately, despite his explosive performance almost every night — with his recent knee injury not helping matters — Minnesota is still not considered as a legitimate threat in the Western Conference.

As of now, the Timberwolves have lost six of their last 10 games and are currently sitting at the No. 12 spot in the Western Conference with a 15-25 record. Rosas and Minnesota’s front office is likely aware that their roster, as currently constructed, isn’t in any way near from contending for a championship and may even have a hard time returning to the playoffs this season.

Though Andrew Wiggins is already showing some improvements in his game, Timberwolves officials are busy finding ways to upgrade their current roster. After recently trading Jeff Teague to the Atlanta Hawks, reports are circulating that Minnesota has intensified its pursuit of Golden State Warriors point guard D’Angelo Russell as a trade target.