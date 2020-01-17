NBA Rumors: Timberwolves President Gersson Rosas Addresses Trade Rumors, Reveals Plan For Karl-Anthony Towns

As the 2020 February NBA trade deadline draws closer, the Minnesota Timberwolves are once again becoming the center of various trade speculations. With the team expected to suffer another huge disappointment in the 2019-20 NBA season, rumors are circulating that the face of the franchise, Karl-Anthony Towns, is growing unhappy with the Timberwolves and could soon follow the footsteps of other NBA superstars and find his way out of Minnesota. In a recent interview with Chris Hine of the Star Tribune, Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas decided to address the rumors surrounding Towns and his team.

Despite the reports about his displeasure with the team, Rosas said that he is “extremely confident” that Towns is still on the same page with the organization. Rosas added that they are only focusing on things that they can control and remain committed to building a title-contending team with Towns at the center.

“Everything that we’ve done is to help Karl be the best player he can be, the best person he can be,” Rosas said. “I know he really appreciates that. You look at the facts: He’s had his best season. We’re fully optimizing who he is, what he’s about. We’re challenging him as a player and as a leader to be the best that he can, and we have the potential to do something here that’s built around him to allow him to be the best player he can be. That will allow us to be the best organization and the best team we can be on the floor.”

Towns is indeed playing the best season in his NBA career. In 23 games he played, the 24-year-old center is averaging 26.5 points, 11.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.3 blocks, and 1.0 steal while shooting 51.4 percent from the field and 41.8 percent from beyond the arc. Unfortunately, despite his explosive performance almost every night, the Timberwolves are still not considered as a legitimate threat in the deep Western Conference.

As of now, the Timberwolves have lost six of their last 10 games and are currently sitting in the No. 12 spot in the Western Conference with a 15-25 record. So far, Rosas and the Timberwolves’ front office must be aware that their roster, as currently constructed, isn’t in any way near from contending for the NBA championship title and they may even have a hard time returning to the playoffs in the 2019-20 NBA season.

Though Andrew Wiggins is already showing some improvements with his game, the Timberwolves obviously need to add more star power around Towns in order to make a huge noise in the league. As of now, Rosas and the Timberwolves’ front office are busy finding ways to upgrade their current roster. After recently trading Jeff Teague to the Atlanta Hawks, reports are circulating that the Timberwolves have intensified their pursuit of Golden State Warriors point guard D’Angelo Russell on the trade market.