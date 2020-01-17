‘Siesta Key’ Star Juliette Porter Says Ex-Boyfriend Alex Kompothecras ‘Basically Knocked Up His Rebound’

The MTV star says she has no desire to be a stepmom at age 22.

Siesta Key star Juliette Porter is speaking out about her ex-boyfriend Alex Kompothecras and the recent news that he is expecting a baby with his new girlfriend. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Juliette admitted that the unexpected pregnancy news was difficult for her to hear.

“It was hard. It was definitely hard,” the 22-year-old MTV star said. “Everyone can think I’m very petty for saying this, but this is the actual reality. He basically knocked up his rebound and I think it was too soon for me. He basically got another girl pregnant the same year we broke up, which is a fact. That was a lot for me.”

The Siesta Key star added that she is still “healing” from the bombshell news and admitted that it “just takes time.”

Although Juliette admitted that while she was initially shocked by Alex’s impending fatherhood, she thinks he will be a “great” dad and she even feels that his girlfriend, Alyssa Salerno, is good for him. She also said she wishes her ex the best and hopes things work out for him.

If things don’t work out, Juliette made it clear that she’s not up for another go-around with Alex, should he become single again.

“I’m 22 and I don’t have any desire to be a stepmother,” Juliette explained to ET.

Last month, Alex posted a photo as he put his hands on his new lady love’s baby bump. The Siesta Key star captioned the surprising pic by revealing that he and Alyssa are expecting a baby girl.

Siesta Key fans know that Juliette and Alex had a rocky on-and-off two-year relationship that spawned plenty of tear-filled scenes on the Florida-based MTV reality show. For this season, the blond beauty debuted her relationship with Bachelorette alum Robby Hayes. But it hasn’t been smooth sailing with her co-stars, who accused the reality TV veteran of using Juliette.

In the ET interview, Juliette confirmed that she and Robby are no longer together. She explained that while the two were inseparable early on, they crashed. Juliette explained that it’s “really hard” to maintain a relationship on a reality TV show.

Juliette hinted that her unresolved business with Alex may have contributed to her breakup with Robby. She also revealed that Alex cheated on Alyssa with her at one point.

“This was before he got her pregnant,” Juliette clarified. “This is when they were dating for like two months.”

Siesta Key airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on MTV.