Nienna Jade Is A Sizzling Beach Babe In New Instagram Snaps, Flaunts Her Bare Booty

Sexy fitness model Nienna Jade has a reputation for posting bold and provocative photos of herself sporting barely-there ensembles that leave very little to the imagination. Her 2.7 million followers have come to expect jaw-dropping images of her regularly. On Thursday evening, The temptress shared three steamy shots of herself wearing a neon pink thong, and a pushed up shirt at the beach.

Nienna chose to wear a long-sleeve gray top, but instead of letting it hide her ample breasts and midriff, she pulled the shirt all the way up past her busty chest to flaunt some underboob, much to the delight of her eager admirers. Her taut belly and thick thighs were also visible. However, the main attraction in all three photographs is the stunner’s plump booty, which was almost bare, apart from a minuscule pair of panties.

To complement her itty-bitty outfit, Nienna straightened her dark ombré hair and left it down. She applied a full face of makeup. The application included golden eyeshadow and winged eyeliner, medium-toned bronzer, and a plum matte lipstick. To finalize the look, she sculpted her eyebrows flawlessly. She opted not to wear any visible accessories.

“I Captured your Eyes And then I Won your Heart,” wrote the stunner.

The remainder of her caption evoked a poetic sentiment about finding one’s soulmate. She also added several emoji, including a red heart and heart-eyes expression.

Within thirty minutes of going live, the bombshell’s photo amassed over 2,000 likes and close to 100 comments. Nienna’s many followers took to her comments section to shower her in compliments and praise her bodacious behind. Many fans couldn’t think of the perfect thing to say, so they decided to leave emoji instead. Plenty of people used the peach emoji about her prodigious rear end.

“Wow, you are so smoking hot. A pure beauty,” said an admirer, adding several flame emoji to their comment.

“My daily booty workout motivation thanks babe!!!” complimented a second fan.

“You forgot the part about true love kiss babe,” a third user wrote, referring to her caption.

“I got to tell you that you are so beautiful,” a fourth person chimed in.

A couple of days ago, Nienna shared another smoking hot image of herself at the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, California. She wore a pink bikini that displayed plunging cleavage and her perky derrière. She also sported an adorable pair of pigtails. That pic racked up more than 28,000 likes.